Box Office: ‘Sex and the CIty 2’ comes early with $14.2 million Thursday

05.28.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

Critics may not be happy with “Sex and the City 2,” but the series fans appear to be.  The sequel to the 2008 blockbuster opened on Thursday with an impressive $14.2 million in 3,445 theaters. 

The debut puts “SATC2” in the sixth position for the biggest Thursday opening ever right behind “Marley and Me” which opened on the very lucrative Christmas day.  The biggest Thursday opener of all time is “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith” with $50 million in 2005.

The original “Sex and the city” movie debuted to $26.7 million on Friday, May 30, 1998.  It ended up grossing $57 million over the three-day weekend.  The sequel is expected to match that total or more over the five-day holiday weekend. 

Other films opening today include “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” and in New York only, “Micmacs.”

Look for continuing box office updates on HitFix over the Memorial Day weekend.
 

