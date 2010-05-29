Box Office: ‘Sex and the City 2’ ladies barely hold off the ‘Shrek’ ogre for No. 1 Friday

After finding $14.2 million on Thursday, “Sex and the City 2” stayed on top Friday, but with only another $13.1 million. That gives the sequel $27.3 million so far, but is a far cry from the $26.7 million the original debuted to on its opening Friday in 2008. At this point, the critically maligned “SATC2” might just equal the original’s $57 million three-day take over its first five days. Saturday’s numbers will tell the tale.

Getting a strong family jump in the second slot was “Shrek Forever After.” The promised “final chapter” found another $11.3 million to cross the $100 million mark in just eight days. As Saturday and Sunday business should get another boost from kid-filled matinees, it’s hard to see “Shrek” not taking the Memorial Day crown from expected winner “SATC 2.”

In third place, “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” grossed a “whew” inducing opening for Disney with $10.2 million. The video game adaptation found its niche with men looking for an alternative to “SATC” and “Shrek” and who were obviously not interested in paying to see “Iron Man 2” or “Robin Hood” again. The Jerry Bruckheimer produced adventure could end up with anywhere from $40-50 million over the holiday which would be higher than where pre-release polling indicted the picture would fall. Of course, with a rumored $200 million budget, “Persia” has a long way to go to becoming a true “hit,” but it appears it’s not the disaster many were predicting.

“Iron Man 2” and “Robin Hood” rounded out the top five with $4.2 million and $2.8 million respectively.

