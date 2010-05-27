Box Office: ‘Sex and the City 2’ nabs $3 million at midnight

Just how high can “Sex and the City 2” get this weekend?

Polling services have the box office take at anywhere from $50-80 million over the five-day, Thursday – Monday opening. This morning’s midnight screening numbers, however, show the romantic comedy has already pulled in $3 million from approximately 2,000 screens. That’s almost 20% higher than the original “SATC” opening two years ago.

The first “Sex and the City” was a “surprise” hit grossing $152.6 million domestically and a total of $415.2 million across the globe in 1998. After having been off the air for four years, the big screen adaptation of the HBO series stunned industry observers by taking in $57 million on its first weekend.

“SATC2’s” main competition this weekend is the second frame of “Shrek Forever After” ($85 million to date) and the debut of “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.” The latter does not debut in theaters until tomorrow.

