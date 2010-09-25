Box Office: Shia LaBeouf trades up as ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’ hits No. 1

Shia LaBeouf’s box office track record is still in tact. The “Transformers” lead has now has six live action number one movies in a row since 2007’s “Disturbia.” The latest? Oliver Stone’s “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” which opened Friday to a very good, but not great $8 million. The 20th Century Fox picture should make anywhere from $21-24 million for the weekend depending on the Saturday bump.
Holding strong in the second slot is last weekend’s top picture, “The Town.” Ben Affleck’s thriller grossed another $5 million for a new cume of $38 million in just eight days. It should find another $15-17 million for the three-day.
Debuting on the low end of expectations in third was Zack Snyder’s 3-D animated adaptation of the “Ga’Hooe” book series, “Legend of the Guardians.” Even with inflated 3-D ticket prices, the owl adventure only found $4.9 million, but if Saturday matinees are strong it could end up with $18-19 million for the weekend and jump into second.
Fourth place went to Screen Gems’ critically acclaimed comedy “Easy A” which grossed another $3.8 million for a new total of $24.9 million. Not what the studio was hoping for only a few short weeks ago.
Even with Betty White in the fold, “You Again” bombed big time with just $2.75 million. The Disney comedy couldn’t gain interest in the market place mostly because it wasn’t funny enough. Perhaps the forced PG rating had something to do with it?
Look for updated weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.
This looks good toâ€¦ Article today:
Oliver Stone Called. He Wants to See Your Movie.
Indie Film Director, Sandra Mohr, gets a phone call from Oliver Stone while at Disneyland.
Hollywood, CA.–The buzz has been building around the issue of short selling ever since investors saw the collapse of the stock market in early 2009. Director Sandra Mohr decided to make a movie about it. “We knew we were onto something when Oliver Stone’s office called and asked to see the movie,” says the “Stock Shock” director. “We were at Disneyland celebrating the completion of the film and, while in line for the submarine ride, got the call saying Oliver Stone wanted to see our movie about naked short selling. We literally had to have someone break into the office to get the DVD delivered immediately to the famous director.”
“Stock Shock” is a documentary film that focuses on market manipulation and uses Sirius XM (SIRI) as a case study. In a short sale, an investor borrows stock and sells it in the hope that its price will drop. If it does, the seller profits when he buys back the stock at a lower price and returns the borrowed shares. As short sellers targeted shares of Sirius XM, the stock plummeted to a horrifying low of 5 cents/share in February 2009, leaving an estimated one million Sirius XM investors with their dreams shattered and their investment accounts emptied. Sirius XM had traded at a high of 9.00/share.
“I thought Oliver Stone might want to see the movie because it makes the concept of short selling very easy to understand,” says the director, “though I must admit, I was hoping he would include our documentary on his ‘Wall Street 2 DVD release!'”
As does “Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps” (starring Michael Douglas and Shia LaBeouf) “Stock Shock” lays out a compelling case proving the stock of a company can be heavily manipulated, both through naked shorting and also through more standard manipulation tactics.
Stock Shock first screened Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood at the Women’s International Film Festival. The movie attracted a distributor and is available directly from [www.StockShockMovie.com].