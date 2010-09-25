Box Office: Shia LaBeouf trades up as ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’ hits No. 1

Shia LaBeouf’s box office track record is still in tact. The “Transformers” lead has now has six live action number one movies in a row since 2007’s “Disturbia.” The latest? Oliver Stone’s “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” which opened Friday to a very good, but not great $8 million. The 20th Century Fox picture should make anywhere from $21-24 million for the weekend depending on the Saturday bump.

Holding strong in the second slot is last weekend’s top picture, “The Town.” Ben Affleck’s thriller grossed another $5 million for a new cume of $38 million in just eight days. It should find another $15-17 million for the three-day.

Debuting on the low end of expectations in third was Zack Snyder’s 3-D animated adaptation of the “Ga’Hooe” book series, “Legend of the Guardians.” Even with inflated 3-D ticket prices, the owl adventure only found $4.9 million, but if Saturday matinees are strong it could end up with $18-19 million for the weekend and jump into second.

Fourth place went to Screen Gems’ critically acclaimed comedy “Easy A” which grossed another $3.8 million for a new total of $24.9 million. Not what the studio was hoping for only a few short weeks ago.

Even with Betty White in the fold, “You Again” bombed big time with just $2.75 million. The Disney comedy couldn’t gain interest in the market place mostly because it wasn’t funny enough. Perhaps the forced PG rating had something to do with it?

