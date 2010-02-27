Box Office: Snow can’t scare ‘Shutter Island’ from staying at No. 1

The massive snowstorm that has hit the Northeast may have put a dent in this weekend’s box office, but it hasn’t stopped “Shutter Island” from remaining in the top slot.

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s hit thriller found another $6.7 million on Friday for a new cume of $66.2 million. While “Island” had a 53% drop from its opening Friday, it should recover over the rest of the weekend to make $18-20 million for the 3-day.

Battling it out in second place were new releases “Cop Out” and “The Crazies” with approximately $5.9 million each. In theory, both films could finish with between $16-18 million for the weekend, but the Bruce Willis/Tracy Morgan comedy has the advantage with more screens (3,150 vs. 2,470 for “Crazies”) and the fact that horror films such as “Crazies” tend to have their biggest day on opening day. The studios behind both flicks, Warner Bros. and Overture Films respectively, will be hoping improving weather in the snow-socked Northeast will result in a slightly better uptick on Saturday and Sunday than usual.

In fourth place, yet again, was James Cameron’s “Avatar.” The Oscar contender found another $3.1 million for a new domestic cume of $699.1 million. James Cameron’s phenomenon will pass the $700 million mark today, the first film to ever hit that magic gross domestically. Where it will end up remains to be seen, however. “Alice in Wonderland” will steal a majority of its 3-D and IMAX screens this Friday, but the record breaking blockbuster should still top out at with at least $750 million.

Close behind “Avatar” in fifth place was “Valentine’s Day.” America must have romantic withdrawal because the ensemble rom come grossed another $2.97 million for a new cume of $96.7 million. The Warner Bros. hit should easily pass the $100 million mark this weekend and eventually end up with between $115-120 million.

Look for complete weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.