Box Office: ‘Social Network’ has more friends than ‘Life As We Know It’ to stay no. 1

Showing impressive staying power, “The Social Network” remained the number one movie in America with another $15.5 million at the box office this weekend. That trumps the debut of the Katherine Heigl and Josh Duhamel romantic comedy “Life As We Know It” which grossed just $14.6 million.

“Network,” an expected Oscar contender, dropped only 30% from its opening frame now has grossed a very strong $46 million in just 10 days. “Life As We Know It,” on the other hand, opened to less than Heigl’s July bomb “Killers” making it the worst debut of her career. The actress noted this week that she is aware she has an ongoing image problem with the public. After the opening of “Know It,” it’s clear Heigl is at a tipping point in that regard. What films she decides to make next and how she deals with the media over the next year or so will have a major impact on her career for foreseeable future.

Debuting in third place was Disney’s inspirational hope “Secretariat.” The studio did a good amount of faith-based outreach hoping to create another “Blind Side” blockbuster, but audiences didn’t bite on the true story of the legendary triple crown winner. With only $12.6 million in its first three days, “Secretariat” will be lucky to break even when all is said and done. It’s also the fourth disappointing opening in a row for the Mouse House after “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice,” “Step Up 3-D” and “You Again.” Disney will hope to turn things around with the CG animated “Tangled” at Thanksgiving.

The fourth slot went to “Legend of the Guardians” which had another strong Saturday for a $7 million weekend a new cue of $39.4 million. The CG owl adventure certainly isn’t the family hit Warner Bros. and director Zack Snyder were hoping for, but they’ll take any final gross over $50 million.

Also making approximately $6.9 million was the Rogue Pictures thriller “My Soul to Take.” The Wes Craven horror flick opened on the low end of expectations in just 2,572 theaters. “Take” is also one of the last Rogue films that Universal Pictures will be responsible for distributing.

In limited release, Charles Ferguson’s acclaimed documentary “Inside Job” found an impressive $42,000 on just two screens for a stellar $21,000 average. On the other hand, the Robert De Niro and Edward Norton drama “Stone” grossed only $73,000 on six screens for an O.K. $12,167 average. The John Lennon biopic “Nowhere Boy” performed relatively better with $56,100 on four screens and a $14,025 average. Somewhat startling was the opening of the well-received romantic comedy “Tamara Drewe” which completely misfired with only $19,300 on four screens for a jaw-droppingly low $4,825 gross per theater. Ouch.

Next weekend’s new films include “Jackass 3-D,” “Red” and “Conviction.”

Actual box office receipts will be released on Monday.