Box Office: Summer kicks off early as ‘Fast Five’ fuels $33 million Friday

04.30.11 7 years ago

After a disappointing first four months of 2011, the box office has finally shifted into fifth gear.  The highly anticipated “Fast Five” had a mammoth opening Friday grossing $33.2 million.  The fifth installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise is looking at a series record $78-80 million weekend.  That would be the biggest debut of the year and break “Fast and Furious'” $71 million mark just two years ago.  Considering the huge numbers “Fast Five” has already posted overseas, it’s no surprise a sixth “Furious” film is already in the works.

The weekend’s other new releases were not so lucky.  “Prom,” the first film greenlit by Disney chairman Rich Ross found only $1.9 million on Friday and will be lucky to find $7 million by Sunday.  The teen flick, which was intended to kick off a “High School Musical”-esque franchise, only cost $8 million, but sources tell HitFix the marketing budget was $32 million which will likely end any talk of a second installment.

Also disappointing was “Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs Evil.”  The animated family film grossed just $1.1 million on Friday for what could be a $7-8 million weekend after a Saturday matinee bump.  The Weinstein Company sequel came out over 5 1/2 years after the original and faced too much competition from “Rio” which should place no. 2 for the weekend behind “Fast Five.” “Rio” should cross the $100 million mark this weekend.

Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Big Happy Family” came in third, nabbing $3.1 million, bringing its gross to $26 million.

Fox 2000’s “Water For Elephants,” starring Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon, picked up $2.9 million, for a cume of $26 million. 

Look for final box office estimates tomorrow on HitFix.

Around The Web

TAGSbox officeFAST FIVEHoodwinked TooMADEAPROMRIOWATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP