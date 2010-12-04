Box Office: ‘Tangled’ ends ‘Harry Potter’s reign at No. 1

After dominating most of November’s theatrical receipts, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 1” has lost its magical hold at the top spot of the box office.

Friday’s returns saw Disney’s “Tangled” sneak by “Potter” with $5.1 million compared to “Potter’s”$4.8 million. Each film could do between $15-17 million for the weekend so there is still a chance the Warner Bros. blockbuster could win its third straight frame. So far, “Potter” has grossed $232.3 million domestic. “Tangled” has a potent $80 million after only 10 days of release.

“Burlesque” kept singing and dancing for the third slot with another $2 million for what should be a $7-8 million weekend. The Cher and Christina Aguilera musical has grossed $22.8 million to date.

20th Century Fox releases “Unstoppable” and “Love and Other Drugs” were tied for fourth with $1.9 million each. The Tony Scott thriller has amassed $64.6 million in receipts and the Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway dramedy has made only $17.8 million.

Debuting outside of the top five was Relativity’s “The Warrior’s Way” with only $1.1 million in 1,642 theaters. The action flick will soon find a more favorable reception on DVD and cable.

Dancing its way to a reported $23,000 per screen last night was the limited debut of “Black Swan.” That would be a remarkable per screen for a small debut in any case, except that Darren Aronofsky thriller opened in 18 including theaters outside of the art house cinefiles of New York and Los Angeles — Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Toronto. Strong box office will be a big boon to the film’s Oscar and award seasons chances.

Look for updated weekend estimates tomorrow on HitFix.



