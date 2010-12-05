Box Office: ‘Tangled’ washes ‘Harry Potter’ out of its hair to reach no. 1

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 1’s” magic spell on moviegoers ended this weekend as Disney’s “Tangled” whipped its way past the blockbuster to claim the no. 1 spot at the box office.

As a prime shopping weekend, this frame is traditionally the slowest of the holiday season, but “Tangled” still managed $21.5 million to hit $96.5 million to date. “Potter,” on the other hand, found $16.7 million for a new cume of $244.2 million.

“Burlesque” kept singing and dancing for the third slot with another $6.1 million and $26.9 million to date. The Cher and Christina Aguilera musical will have a hard time hitting the minimum $50 million mark of other recent successful tuners such as “The Phantom of the Opera” ($51 million) and “Moulin Rouge” ($57 million).

Also finding $6.1 million this weekend was Tony Scott’s “Unstoppable.” The Chris Pine and Denzel Washington thriller now has $68.8 million and should surpass the $80 million mark when all is said in done.

Another 20th Century Fox release, “Love and Other Drugs,” grossed $5.7 million for a new 12-day cue of $22.6 million. To say the Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway dramedy didn’t live up to the studio’s expectations is something of an understatement.

Debuting outside of the top five was Relativity’s “The Warrior’s Way” with only $3.05 million in 1,642 theaters. The action flick will soon have a more favorable reception on DVD and Blu-ray.

Dancing its way to a reported $77,444 per screen and $1.3 million was the limited debut of “Black Swan.” That would be a remarkable per screen for a small debut in any case, except that Darren Aronofsky thriller opened in 18 including theaters outside of the art house cinefiles of New York and Los Angeles — Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Dallas and Toronto. Strong box office will be a big boon to the film’s Oscar and award seasons chances.

Next weekend’s openers include “The Tourist,” “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader” and in limited release, “The Fighter” and “The Tempest.”

Final weekend tallies are released on Monday.