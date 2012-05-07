Box Office: ‘The Avengers’ record breaking tally is officially $207.4 million

#Avengers
05.07.12 6 years ago

Everyone discovered “The Avengers” broke the all-time three-day box office record on Sunday, but it turns out the Marvel Studios film made more than estimated.  Original studio and industry estimates stood at $200.3 million.  Instead, Joss Whedon’s critic’s and audience favorite overperformed by more than $7 million on Sunday. The biggest opening of all time now stands at $207.4 million.

“The Avengers” also set a number of other records over the weekend. The film now hold the largest Saturday gross with $69.7 million (overtaking “Spider-Man 3’s” $51.3 million from 2007), the largest Sunday gross with $57.1 (passing “The Dark Knight’s” $43.5 million in 2008) and theater average of a wide release with $47,698 per theater (knocking out “Hannah Montana/Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert Tour’s” $45,561 per back in 2008).

With such a staggering debut, “The Avengers” should easily join the select club of films that grossed over $400 million domestic.  The question is whether it can surpass $500 million.  The top three grossing films of all-time in terms of U.S. grosses only are “Avatar” with $760.5 million, “Titanic” whose current cume is up to $658 million because of this year’s 3D re-release and “The Dark Knight” which found $533.3 million.

Could “The Dark Knight Rises” make “The Avengers” reign on the all-time opening chart short lived?  Some analysis.

The only major new release this Friday is Tim Burton’s “Dark Shadows” with Johnny Depp.

