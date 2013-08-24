Box Office: ‘The Butler’ sweeps away a crowded field for no. 1 Friday

“Lee Daniel’s The Butler” hasn’t finished serving American moviegoers their main course. Last weekend’s number one movie stayed atop the box office Friday with another $4.7 million and a strong $40 million in just 8 days. The Weinstein Company release’s performance was even more impressive with three new releases and one major expansion in the marketplace since Wednesday.

Before the new players hit the chart, however, “We’re The Millers” remains in the second slot as the only real broad comedy in the market. It may not have charmed critics, but audiences disagree as “The Millers” found another $4 million for $82.2 million to date.

Right behind “The Millers” was the final installment in the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy, Edgar Wright’s “The World’s End.” The Focus Features comedy earned $3.4 million in just 1,549 theaters. It should end the weekend between $8-9 million. Budgeted at just $20 million, “End” has already earned over $15 million in a handful of overseas markets, primarily Australia and the United Kingdom.

Turning into one of the bigger disappointments of the summers is Screen Gems’ “The Mortal Instruments.” Yet another teen fantasy wannabe franchise that can’t duplicate the “Twilight” model, “Instruments” found $3.1 million on Friday for just $7.8 million since hitting theaters on Wednesday. The Sony Pictures division reportedly has little at stake in the film financially with international financier Constantin Film putting up most of the budget.

Arriving in fifth place was the Lionsgate horror film “You’re Next.” The critically acclaimed picture originally debuted at the 2011 Toronto International Film Festival, but finally found its way into theaters where it grossed $2.9 million. “Next” should end up with $6-7 million for the three-day frame.

Sony Classics’ provided Woody Allen with his largest theatrical screen count ever as “Blue Jasmine” expanded to 1,237 engagements. The expansion was not as bountiful as the specialty label might have hoped. “Jasmine” earned $1.1 million and $939 per screen. To date, the awards season player has $11.6 million in the bank.

“Kick-Ass 2” rounded out its first eight days in release with another $1.3 million and just $19.4 million to date. It will be almost impossible for the Universal Pictures release to match the original films $48 million domestic gross a little over three years ago.

Look for complete box office results tomorrow on HitFix.