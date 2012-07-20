Box Office: ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ surpasses ‘The Avengers’ midnight take

The nation and Hollywood is in shock today after the shooting Friday morning at a suburban Colorado theater screening of “The Dark Knight Rises,” but the movie business continues as does the news surrounding it.
Pre-release polling indicated unprecedented interest in “Rises” and those who attended midnight showings last night helped fuel an impressive debut. “Rises” grossed $30.6 million from midnight shows at 3,825 theaters including over 300 IMAX screens. That doesn’t break the $43.5 million midnight record of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Pt. 2” set last summer, but it’s slightly higher than “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” and “Eclipse” which pulled in $30.2 million and $30 million respectively.
Whether this early cume accurately reflects the box office prospects for “Rises” is unclear. In May, “The Avengers” grossed a strong $18.7 million from midnight shows, but still managed to set a 3-day opening weekend record of $207.4 million. “The Avengers” had the benefit of both higher IMAX and 3D screen ticket prices. “Rises” could come close to “The Avengers” take, but has always been unlikely based on the film’s longer running time and the difference in average ticket prices.
It’s a much much much much much much better film than The Avengers so obviously I hope the box office is huge.
Definitely much better…still, it doesn’t have much of a chance to do better box office
I felt Avengers was overall a better film. It knew what it was and acted accordingly. TDKR was longwinded and muddled, but still a great movie. I’m just happy we can have BOTH of these movies in ONE YEAR.
TDKR is deliberately messy but not muddled.
TDKR was okay, but The Avengers was a MUCH better film. Hopefully TDKR won’t be able to beat The Avengers.
Nop, Avengers is maybe a little funnier, but the plot of TDKR is way way more complicate and awesome than Avengers. Avengers is more for kids, like Ice Age.
Complicated doesn’t make it better. I liked TDKR, but let’s move on with what’s better. The Nolan fanboys think death threats are the only way to prove ‘their’ movie is better so this movie is going to be inflated.
A bit of comedy doesn’t make it better. That’s all The Avengers has going for it.
It blows my mind that the media acknowledges the 3D surcharge, but not the IMAX surcharge.
At my theater, a 2D evening show is $9, a 3D Evening Show is $10, and an IMAX evening show (same price for 2D IMAX and 3D IMAX) is $15.
Reply to comment…The reason being, IMAX is so much more limited and Avengers opening weeked was aided by more than half the box office by the padded 3D tickets. TDK back in 2008 still sold more tickets opening weekend than Avengers. By all accounts it looked as though a 2D movie was going to beat a 3D one. TDKR is going to have legs.
More than half? Check your math. Just because you say/think something doesn’t mean its true. Both movies are going to make a lot of money.
To all Batman trilogy fans hang in there we will get a better idea by Monday, but assuming even realistically I can give you a very good picture.. in India many major cities have sold out tickets ranging from 350-1000 bucks (which is the upper limit in this country) and the same wasnt the case with The Amazing Spiderman or Avengers or even TDK in India.. going by a strong response in North America and Britain (due to Nolan fan base) and adjusting ticket inflation in 4 yrs this will easily outdo TDK and reach 1.2-1.3 bil in 4-6 months on a conservative.
and oh the amazing (boring) spiderman and the avengers are for kids and juvenile adults.. its not worthy of comparision to dc characters by us dc/nolan fans so i wont mention those cartoon movies
a man dressed as a bat real enough for you varun?
Nolan fanboys striking again. Dark/gloomy /= realistic.
All of the batman movies have huge leaps of faith and completely UNREALISTIC. water vaporizer? Why aren’t people completely vaporized? Doesn’t matter, movie was good.
Joker has the ability to predict everything down to the nanosecond? BS. sonar in every phone? How on earth? Lucius had to specifically design this phone but Bruce manages to either hack (impossible mind you) into every phone or specifically made thousands of phone and somehow replaced/sold these phones to millions of people. Complete BS and ridiculous.
Still love all three, still own the last two, will own the next one.
So please get over yourself and Nolan. They are NOT perfect movies. They are tons of issues.