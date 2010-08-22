Box Office: ‘The Expendables’ sucks the life out of ‘Vampires’ for No. 1

08.22.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

So much for the “Vampire” threat at the box office this weekend.Â  “The Expendables” had a strong Saturday to come back and win the frame with $16.5 million.Â  After its second straight No. 1 finish, Sylvester Stallone’s epic action flick has grossed $64.9 million.

As for “Vampires Suck,” the comedy spoof found $12.2 million and has taken in $18.8 million since its Wednesday debut.Â  Considering the marketing for the 20th Century Fox flick came down to a last minute barrage of TV spots and a trailer, there won’t be many complaints on the Century City lot on Monday.

In third place, “Eat Pray Love” fell just under 50% for another $12 million and a new cue of $47.1 million.Â  Sony Pictures will hope the Julia Roberts romantic drama will eventually Meryl Streep’s “Julie and Julia’s” domestic gross of $94 million last year.Â  We’ll see.

Bow Wow’s “Lottery Ticket” didn’t perform like a Tyler Perry movie, but the Alcon Entertainment produced comedy found $11.1 million.Â  Not bad for a late August release aimed mostly at the African-American market.

The Weinstein Company may have made a big mistake waiting so long to show the long delayed “Piranha 3D” to critics (it currently has an 83% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but only 53 grade on Metacritic).Â  Unfortunately, it was too little too late as the horror comedy scared up just $10 million.Â  Whether it can even reach the $40 million mark remains to be seen.

The weekend’s other new releases, Miramax’s “The Switch”Â with Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman, grossed $8.1 million and “Nanny McPhee Returns”Â just $8.3 million.

In disappointing news, audiences have completely rejected “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” outside of big cities.Â  The Edgar Wright flick appears to have found just $5 million in its second go around for a 10-day total of $20.y million.Â  Any hopes for profitability will have to lie overseas and on DVD/Blu-ray for the Universal Studios endeavor.

Next weekend’s new releases include “The Last Exorcism” and “Takers.”

Weekend box office actuals are released on Monday.

Around The Web

TAGSbox officeFRIDAYLOTTERY TICKETNanny McPhee Returnsthe expendablesTHE SWITCHVAMPIRES SUCKWeekend

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP