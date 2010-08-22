Box Office: ‘The Expendables’ sucks the life out of ‘Vampires’ for No. 1

So much for the “Vampire” threat at the box office this weekend.Â “The Expendables” had a strong Saturday to come back and win the frame with $16.5 million.Â After its second straight No. 1 finish, Sylvester Stallone’s epic action flick has grossed $64.9 million.

As for “Vampires Suck,” the comedy spoof found $12.2 million and has taken in $18.8 million since its Wednesday debut.Â Considering the marketing for the 20th Century Fox flick came down to a last minute barrage of TV spots and a trailer, there won’t be many complaints on the Century City lot on Monday.

In third place, “Eat Pray Love” fell just under 50% for another $12 million and a new cue of $47.1 million.Â Sony Pictures will hope the Julia Roberts romantic drama will eventually Meryl Streep’s “Julie and Julia’s” domestic gross of $94 million last year.Â We’ll see.

Bow Wow’s “Lottery Ticket” didn’t perform like a Tyler Perry movie, but the Alcon Entertainment produced comedy found $11.1 million.Â Not bad for a late August release aimed mostly at the African-American market.

The Weinstein Company may have made a big mistake waiting so long to show the long delayed “Piranha 3D” to critics (it currently has an 83% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but only 53 grade on Metacritic).Â Unfortunately, it was too little too late as the horror comedy scared up just $10 million.Â Whether it can even reach the $40 million mark remains to be seen.

The weekend’s other new releases, Miramax’s “The Switch”Â with Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman, grossed $8.1 million and “Nanny McPhee Returns”Â just $8.3 million.

In disappointing news, audiences have completely rejected “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” outside of big cities.Â The Edgar Wright flick appears to have found just $5 million in its second go around for a 10-day total of $20.y million.Â Any hopes for profitability will have to lie overseas and on DVD/Blu-ray for the Universal Studios endeavor.

Next weekend’s new releases include “The Last Exorcism” and “Takers.”

Weekend box office actuals are released on Monday.