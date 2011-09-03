Box Office: ‘The Help’ stays at No. 1 over Labor Day weekend

09.03.11 7 years ago

The long Labor Day weekend is providing some help to “The Help.”

The historical drama grossed $3.6 million so far this weekend, on its way to $14 million for the frame. The film, starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Viola Davis and Emma Stone, is closing in on $120 million after three weeks.

Meanwhile, Weinstein Company’s low-budget found footage thriller “Apollo 18” scared up a decent $2.8 million, and is projected to earn $11 million for the weekend, just below the studio’s expectations.

Another debut, “Shark Night 3D,” earned $2.8 million, aided by playing on 3D screens. The film should earn around $8 or $9 million over the three-day.

However, the more specialized thriller “The Debt,” powered by Helen Mirren and Sam Worthington, may give “Shark Night” a run for its money. The film earned an impressive $1.9 million Friday, from significantly less screens.

 

