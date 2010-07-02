Box Office: ‘The Last Airbender’ $16 million debut can’t outshine ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ for No. 1

M. Night Shymalan’s critically trashed “The Last Airbender” had a strong start on Thursday grossing $16 million at the box office. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to slow down “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” which grossed another $24.3 million for an impressive $92.8 million in just two days.

“Airbender,” which is rumored to have cost around $140 million (with some reports higher) is looking at anywhere from $45-55 million through Monday for a four-day holiday weekend.

“Eclipse’s” chances at breaking “The Dark Knight’s” five-day record of $203 million will be clearer after its Friday box office. At this point, the third installment in the “Twilight” franchise could gross between $180-200 million over the period.

Still chugging along with strong midweek numbers was “Toy Story 3” with $8 million. The Pixar blockbuster has already made $259 million in just two weeks. It should easily surpass “Finding Nemo’s” $339 million cume as the highest grossing Pixar movie of all time sometime this month.

Look for continuing holiday box office updates throughout the weekend on HitFix.

