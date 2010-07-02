Box Office: ‘The Last Airbender’ $16 million debut can’t outshine ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ for No. 1

M. Night Shymalan’s critically trashed “The Last Airbender” had a strong start on Thursday grossing $16 million at the box office. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough to slow down “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” which grossed another $24.3 million for an impressive $92.8 million in just two days.
“Airbender,” which is rumored to have cost around $140 million (with some reports higher) is looking at anywhere from $45-55 million through Monday for a four-day holiday weekend.
“Eclipse’s” chances at breaking “The Dark Knight’s” five-day record of $203 million will be clearer after its Friday box office. At this point, the third installment in the “Twilight” franchise could gross between $180-200 million over the period.
Still chugging along with strong midweek numbers was “Toy Story 3” with $8 million. The Pixar blockbuster has already made $259 million in just two weeks. It should easily surpass “Finding Nemo’s” $339 million cume as the highest grossing Pixar movie of all time sometime this month.
SWEET!!!! I can’t wait to see Airbender for myself!
If you love the show don’t see the movie. They butchered it beyond recognition.
I didn’t like the movie at all, but if it’s a hit, good for M. Night. Let’s see if he can make a better film next time. [tinyurl.com]
don’t waste your time and money on the last airbender MOVIE…you will never get them back, and you will want them back! and i certainly hope there is no “next time” for shitmylan!
I loved the film, and yes i’ve seen the show; you can’t expect every single friggin detail to be put in the film, there has to be compromise for these types of things, sort of what they did in Harry Potter.
The acting could’ve been better, but the film itself was fantastic.
The movie was great, acting was a little shaky, but not bad, I don’t care what people are saying I loved The Last Airbender
People who trashed the film need to accurately place blame. The failure of the move is all M. Knight. Take Harry Potter as an example. The reason the first movie did well was because the director was smart enough not to feature the children (12ish at the time) in the movie. They drove the story, but the acting was mostly done by the adults of the film. M Knight featured the children in this movie and consequently, the “acting” wasn’t great. Frankly, what do you expect from a cast of 12 year olds. I felt like Noah performed admirably, especially considering he had NO acting experience prior to the movie. Lets hope they continue making the rest of the trilogy, but without M Knight as the director.
airbender – whitewashed