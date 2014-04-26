Box office: ‘The Other Woman’ wins slow Friday with $9.3 million

The ladies of “The Other Woman” topped the box office on Friday with $9.3 million, well ahead of holdovers “Captain America” and “Heaven is For Real.” Meanwhile, Paul Walker's “Brick Mansions” made a solid, if unspectacular, debut.

20th Century Fox's “Woman,” starring Cameron Diaz, Leslie Mann and Kate Upton, will likely score around $25 for the weekend, finally unseating the three-week box office champ, “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

The Marvel sequel — starring Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson — earned another $4.4 million, bringing its domestic total to a big $213.3 million.

The faith-based hit “Heaven is For Real” took third place on Friday, taking in another $4 million. So far, the film has made $42.1 million in North America on a reported production budget of just $12 million.

“Brick Mansions” — the last film completed by the late Paul Walker — fought its way to a decent $3.6 million for fourth place. The modestly-budgeted action movie will likely debut to about $9 million for the weekend, but could slide to fifth place once more families come out to see “Rio 2.”

That animated sequel flew to $3.2 million on Friday. The domestic box office take for the film now stands at a hearty $85.7 million.

Horror newcomer “The Quiet Ones” didn't make too much noise in sixth place, scaring up only $1.5 million.

The Johnny Depp-powered “Transcendence” continues to struggle, picking up only $4 million on its second Friday. The sci-fi film, which cost $100 million has so far earned less than $19 million domestically, and just over $30 million globally.

Look for continuing box office updates throughout the weekend on HitFix.