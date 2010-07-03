Box Office: ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ holds off ‘Last Airbender’ with $28.6 million Friday

07.03.10 8 years ago
“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” started what constitutes a four-day weekend for some audiences by taking in $28.6 million on Friday, July 2. Added to the film’s record-breaking Wednesday and a solid Thursday and the third “Twilight” film has already taken in $121.3 million domestically.
With three more days of expectedly similar weekend box office, “Twilight Saga: Eclipse” could end the four-day weekend with roughly $100 million, bringing its total to approaching $200 million after only six days in release.  That means that “Eclipse” won’t come close to the $203 million five-day record held by “The Dark Knight,” but it should still say ahead of the $178.9 million pulled in by “Twilight Saga: New Moon” in its first six days.
Despite some of the worst reviews in recent memory, M. Night Shyamalan’s “The Last Airbender” made another $16.4 million on Friday, added to the $16 million the high-priced film made in its Thursday premiere. 
After dominating the box office in its first two weekends, Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 3” was down to third this weekend, but it still made an estimated $10.5 million, putting its domestic total at over $269. “Toy Story 3” now has $300 in reach by the end of the long weekend.
With a $6.9 million Friday, Sony’s “Grown Ups” was fourth, passing $65 million domestic to date. Finishing fifth was “Knight & Day,” which is still under $39 domestic after a $3.4 million Friday.
With only “Eclipse” and “The Last Airbender” testing the 4th of July weekend, most of the rest of the Top 10 remains unchanged, with “The Karate Kid,” “The A-Team,” “Get Him to the Greek” and “Shrek Forever After” following. 
But in 10th place, check out “Cyrus,” which made $239,000 on only 77 screens.
Stay tuned to HitFix for additional box office updates as the weekend progresses.

