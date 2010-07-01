Box Office: ‘The Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ takes down ‘Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen’s’ Wednesday record

07.01.10 8 years ago

One box office record has fallen, but another remains.  “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” took off for a massive $68.5 million start on Wednesday.  That figure breaks the previous Wednesday record-holder, last year’s “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen which made $62 million, but falls short of “The Twilight Saga: New Moon’s” single day record of $72 million set this past November. It did however, also break the single-day summer record set by “The Dark Knight” in 2008 ($67.2 million).

“Eclipse” will next try to break the 3, 4, 5 and 6-day records set by “The Dark Knight” for total box office on its amazing run.  The vampire sequel’s best chance is with the $203.7 million 5-day tally “Transformers 2” came within $3 million of reaching.  The 6-day mark is $222.1 million, but didn’t include the July 4th holiday which usually finds moviegoers skipping the theater for BBQ’s and fireworks displays.

Challenging “Eclipse” will be the still popular “Toy Story 3” and the debut of M. Night Shyamalan’s “The Last Airbender.”

Look for continuing coverage of the holiday weekend box office on HitFix.

Around The Web

TAGSbox officeECLIPSEgrown upsKNIGHT AND DAYThe Last AirbenderTHE TWILIGHT SAGAThe Twilight Saga: EclipseTOY STORY 3

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP