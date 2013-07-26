Box office: ‘The Wolverine’ muscles up a strong $4 million on Thursday night

“The Wolverine” is off to a fearsome start at the box office.

Fox and Marvel’s latest “X-Men” spin-off pulled in a solid $4 million in North America, where it opened at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The opening numbers indicated that the film could earn between $65 million and $70 for the weekend, which would make it one of the best opening weekends of the summer.

Both “World War Z” and “Pacific Rim” grossed about $3.6 million on their opening Thursday nights, with the added benefit of having showings begin at 7 p.m.

“Wolverine” once again finds Hugh Jackman reprising his signature role.

2009’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” opened to a huge $85.1 million, and went on to gross more than $370 million worldwide. So far, “The Wolverine” has been getting a much better critical reception that its predecessor.