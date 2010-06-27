Box Office: “Toy Story 3′ crosses the $225 million mark in just 10 days

Disney can officially forget the disappointing returns for “Prince of Persia” last month as once again Pixar has saved their summer. The critically acclaimed 3-D powerhouse “Toy Story 3” pulled in another $59 million in its second weekend for a massive new total of $226.5 million in just 10 days. Whether “Toy Story 3” can stay in the top slot when “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” opens this Wednesday remains to be seen, but its clearly on its way to becoming the biggest film of the summer.

In second place, Adam Sandler’s old school buddy comedy “Grown Ups” had nothing to cry about debuting to a strong $41 million. That would equal the starts for his $100 million plus hits “You Don’t Mess With the Zohan” and “Click.” With the long July 4th weekend around the corner, Sandler should easily hit that mark once again.

Third pace found Tom Cruise’s “Knight and Day” having an OK $20.3 million weekend after making approximately $7.2 million in its first two days in release. Clearly, the film’s Saturday bump meant word of mouth was strong on the film, but whether that’s a solid enough start to make up the picture’s $140 million budget remains to be seen. Especially with more “Eclipse” and “Last Airbender” competition on the way. Fox will have to hope Cruise still can lure in overseas audiences to get the film into the black.

Rounding out the top five, “The Karate Kid” pulled in another $15.4 million for huge $135 million to date. Far behind in fifth was the “A-Team” with another $6 million and a disappointing $62.8 million so far.

Final box office tallies are released on Monday.