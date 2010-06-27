Box Office: “Toy Story 3′ crosses the $225 million mark in just 10 days

Disney can officially forget the disappointing returns for “Prince of Persia” last month as once again Pixar has saved their summer. The critically acclaimed 3-D powerhouse “Toy Story 3” pulled in another $59 million in its second weekend for a massive new total of $226.5 million in just 10 days. Whether “Toy Story 3” can stay in the top slot when “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” opens this Wednesday remains to be seen, but its clearly on its way to becoming the biggest film of the summer.
In second place, Adam Sandler’s old school buddy comedy “Grown Ups” had nothing to cry about debuting to a strong $41 million. That would equal the starts for his $100 million plus hits “You Don’t Mess With the Zohan” and “Click.” With the long July 4th weekend around the corner, Sandler should easily hit that mark once again.
Third pace found Tom Cruise’s “Knight and Day” having an OK $20.3 million weekend after making approximately $7.2 million in its first two days in release. Clearly, the film’s Saturday bump meant word of mouth was strong on the film, but whether that’s a solid enough start to make up the picture’s $140 million budget remains to be seen. Especially with more “Eclipse” and “Last Airbender” competition on the way. Fox will have to hope Cruise still can lure in overseas audiences to get the film into the black.
Rounding out the top five, “The Karate Kid” pulled in another $15.4 million for huge $135 million to date. Far behind in fifth was the “A-Team” with another $6 million and a disappointing $62.8 million so far.
Final box office tallies are released on Monday.
ong before the couch, the ‘glib’, the brooke shields, the scientology tape leak, cruise was losing his box office appeal; as his films in general were costing more, but bringing in less at the box office. cruise has had an amazing career. he was a top ten box office draw for 20 years! out of those 20 years he was number one 7 times which is more than any other star ever. for some reason the media (again in general) has decided that now is the time for his comeback and that This is the film to propel that comeback, but the public is in rejection of that notion. the media seems bent on shoving cruise down everyone’s throat and the public (in general) is merely regurgitating hollywood’s hard sell. cruise will continue to be a star. he will continue to have a career, but the truth is he just isn’t the star he once was. 20 years with 7 at number one that is an incredible run. just how big is the hole in cruise’s ego that he must continue to win or at least attempt to win the attention of the public? how much reaffirmation and ego stroking does he need? when will hollywood realize that their plastic, manufactured star/golden boy has run his course?
You know? I liked the film. You can tell it was chopped up, and the movie overall isn’t great, but Cruise is fantastic in it and Diaz is adorable. I hope the film will gain as positive word of mouth spreads. It’s a fun time.