Box Office: ‘Toy Story 3’ is Pixar’s biggest opening ever with $109 million

Tom Hanks has saved the day for Hollywood again. Well, sort of. Hanks, better known to many as Woody from the “Toy Story” franchise, returned along with Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the cast of memorable voices for the long awaited “Toy Story 3.” After a $109 million weekend, Walt Disney Studios and Pixar are very glad they did.

Granted, the critically acclaimed third installment in the “Toy Story” series had the benefit of inflated 3-D ticket prices and a large number of IMAX screens, but it still blew past Pixar’s previous record holder, “The Incredibles.” That classic found $70.4 million almost six years ago. Based on word of mouth “Toy Story 3” has an excellent chance of becoming the highest grossing film of the year.

In second place with another solid $29 million was Sony Pictures’ “The Karate Kid.” The remake of the 1984 classic has reached a whole new audience and has grossed an astounding $106.3 million in just 10 days. Is $200 million out of the question? Maybe, but it might come very, very close.

The weekend’s other debut was the much maligned “Jonah Hex.” The DC Comics hero couldn’t shoot very straight on the big screen finding only a tepid $5.1 million. Eek.

Final box office results will be released Monday.