Box Office: ‘Toy Story 3’ refuses to give up No. 1 to ‘Grown Ups’

Adam Sandler may have the most reliable summer box office track record in history, but even with his friends Chris Rock, Kevin James and David Spade around, he can’t overcome the power of “Toy Story 3.”

The critically acclaimed 3-D powerhouse pulled in another $18 million for a new total of $185 million. The Pixar/Walt Disney family flick should make between $55-60 million for the weekend crossing the $200 million mark sometime on Saturday. Whether “Toy Story 3” can stay in the top slot when “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” opens this Wednesday remains to be seen.

In second place, Sandler’s old school buddy comedy “Grown Ups” had nothing to cry about debuting to $14 million on Friday and should gross $38-40 million for the 3-Day. That would equal the stars for his $100 million plus hits “You Don’t Mess With the Zohan” and “Click.”

Third pace found Tom Cruise’s “Knight and Day” having an OK jump to $6.3 million after making approximately $7.2 million in its first two days in release. For the weekend, “Day” could hit between $18-22 million. Whether that’s a solid enough start to make up the picture’s $140 million budget remains to be seen. Especially with more “Eclipse” and “Last Airbender” competition on the way.

“The Karate Kid” keeps kicking in fourth with another $4.8 million and a new total of $125 million. “The A-Team” was far behind in the fifth slot with $1.9 million and a 15-day gross of $$58.7 million.

Look for complete weekend estimates Sunday on HitFix.