Box Office: ‘Twilight Saga: Eclipse’ wraps up $69 million three-day weekend

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” took in another $23.9 million on Saturday, July 3. Added to the industry estimated of $16 million for the July 4 Sunday and the third film in the “Twilight” franchise will be wrapping up a $69 million three-day weekend, with a Monday holiday still looming for many moviegoers.

If the estimates hold up, that puts “Eclipse” at $161 million through its first five days in release, with the possibility of adding another $20 million on Monday.

Finishing a strong second for the weekend will be the critically maligned “The Last Airbender,” which made $14.5 million on Saturday and is expected to make $9.5 million on Sunday for a $40.65 million three-day weekend and $57 million since the film opened on Thursday.

“Toy Story 3” finished third with an estimated $30.174 million for the three-day weekend, bringing its domestic total to $289 million. The Pixar smash should pass $300 million either on Monday or Tuesday.

The Adam Sandler (and friends) comedy “Grown Ups” will finish with an $18.5 million three-day weekend, bringing its total to $77 million as the poorly reviewed film continues its lurch toward $100 million.

Fifth went to Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz in “Knight & Day,” with $10.2 million for the three days and $45.5 million to date for the box office disappointment.

“The Karate Kid” continues to linger, adding another $8 million for the three-day weekend and going to $151.5 million domestic in its successful run. “The A-Team” ($3.025 million, for $69 million domestic), “Get Him to the Greek” ($1.185 million, for $57.43 million domestic) and “Shrek Forever After” ($799,000, for $232 million domestic) followed. Coming in 10th was “Cyrus,” which made $770,000 in only 77 theaters, delivering the third highest per-screen average in the Top 10 behind only “Eclipse” and “The Last Airbender.”

Stay tuned for four-day holiday weekend box office numbers on Monday and final numbers on Tuesday.