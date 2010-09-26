Box Office: ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’ closes trading at under $20 million

In financial terms, “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” opened to a good $19 million and the top slot at this weekend’s box office, but if the movie were a stock after hours trading would be bad for the 20th Century Fox drama. Oliver Stone’s sequel to his 1987 hit was actually expected to perform in the mid to high 20’s. Instead, Hollywood insiders were puzzled at what is Shia LaBeouf’s lowest opening since the animated “Surf’s Up” in 2007. The issue? Turns out LaBeouf wasn’t able to bring in the younger audiences as anticipated. Instead, over 60% of the film’s ticketbuyers were over 35. So much for pre-release polling.
Soaring into the second slot was Zack Snyder’s “Legend of the Guardians” with $16.3 million. Considering the inflated 3-D and IMAX tickets prices associated with the animated adventure, Warner Bros. has to be a bit underwhelmed by the Owl adventure’s first solo flight.
What WB can be happy this weekend is Ben Affleck’s “The Town” which dropped only 33% from its debut with another $16 million. The critically acclaimed thriller has an impressive10 day cume of $49 million which is already double the final gross of Affleck’s “Gone Baby Gone.”
Also falling just under 40% was Emma Stone’s “Easy A” which found another $10.7 million and a new gross of $44 million. That has to be a bit of a relief for Screen Gems which was already facing criticism for the films lower than expected debut.
Putting Walt Disney’s most recent romantic comedy and Kristen Bell era to rest was “You Again” which bombed with just $8.3 million. The studio’s new management currently has no plans on returning to the genre anytime soon, but perhaps not limiting the film to a PG rating was part of the problem? We believe PG-13 can work for the Walt Disney brand, don’t you?
Next week’s new releases include “The Social Network” and “Let Me In.”
Final box office results are released on Monday.
