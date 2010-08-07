Box Office: Will Ferrell comeback on track as ‘The Other Guys’ tops ‘Inception’ for No. 1

It’s been touch and go for Will Ferrell lately. For every fan favorite “Talladega Nights” and “Step Brothers” a disappointing “Semi-Pro” or “Land of the Lost” seems right around the corner. Happily for the “Saturday Night Live” vet, his latest flick, “The Other Guys,” is safely in the hit column.

Reuniting with “Anchorman” and “Step Brothers” collaborator director Adam McKay, Ferrell’s new comedy “The Other Guys” had a stellar opening on Friday with $13.2 million at the box office on Friday. Assuming strong word of mouth, the critic’s favorite could find anywhere from $33-36 million for the weekend. Not only will that make it Ferrell’s best opening since 2007’s “Blades of Glory,” it could be co-star Mark Wahlberg’s biggest debut since “Planet of the Apes” almost 10 years ago. The film also keeps Sony Pictures summer winning streak alive with “The Karate Kid” ($173 million ), “Grown Ups” ($150 million) and “Salt” ($83 million). Who says you need “Spider-Man”?

Stupefying in second was “Step Up 3D” which grossed only $6.6 million on its opening day. The third installment of the dance franchise should hit $16-18 million for the weekend which is a disappointment considering the higher 3-D ticket prices fans have to pay to see the picture. The question isn’t whether 3-D is oversaturating the market (debatable), but whether Disney was able to generate significant excitement for the release. According to pre-release polling, that was clearly not the case. The previous “Step Up” pictures opened to $20 million and $18 million respectively with significantly cheaper ticket prices.

“Inception” dropped to the third slot with another $5.6 million and a stellar new 22-day total of $214.7 million. At worst Chris Nolan’s blockbuster should top off at $260 million, but the magic $300 mark isn’t out of the question.

Falling hard to fourth was Steve Carell and Paul Rudd’s “Dinner for Schmucks.” With another $3.4 million, the Jay Roach directed comedy couldn’t hold up against the competition from “The Other Guys” and is looking at $39.6 million after eight days of release.

Fifth place went to “Salt” with $3.3 million, but it could easily be outpaced by the still popular “Despicable Me” by the time the weekend is out.

Look for final weekend box office estimates tomorrow on HitFix.