Boy Dance Party is your new favorite ‘Saturday Night Live’ digital short

#SNL
10.13.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

Um, hello, if your song announces that it’s time for the boys to stay home and twerk, then the boys staying home had better twerk! They had better twerk so hard the beers rattle off the edges of the shelves of the refrigerator and the tortilla chips spontaneously combust and the football game starts broadcasting a pulsing black light.

How much molly do you think Bruce Willis took before this shoot?

