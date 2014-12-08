‘Boyhood,’ ‘Birdman,’ Selma’ highlight AFI’s 11 best films of 2014

The American Film Institute released its annual best of the year film list and, for the first time, increased the number of honorees to 11.
Each film needed to be an “American” film — one guesses that is determined by financing — and while “The Imitation Game” was eligible due to financing “Theory of Everything” was not.
AFI's list is as follows:
“American Sniper”
“Birdman”
“Boyhood”
“Foxcatcher”
“The Imitation Game”
“Interstellar”
“Into the Woods”
“Nightcrawler”
“Selma”
“Unbroken”
“Whiplash”
The only truly surprises are “Into the Woods” and “American Sniper.” Overlooked were “Gone Girl,” “Inherent Vice,” NBR winner “A Most Violent Year,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Wild.” “Budapest” is, quite honestly, the most glaring omission.
It's worth noting that last year seven of the eventual best picture nominees were on AFI's list. In 2012, eight of the nine made AFI's list. In 2011, seven of the nine made AFI's list. Needless to say, if “Theory” is considered a lock it appears “Budapest” and “Gone Girl” will need to impress over the next few weeks to make the Oscar cut.
You think Budapest’s snub is more glaring omission v. Gone Girl. Oh geez. Glad to see two great films battling it out for the final few Best Picture slots, I just wish there was room for both.
Into the Woods is a musical marvel.
No surprise that is makes the list
And should make oscars best picture lineup…
This list looks like what the Oscar
noms. for best pic. will look like.
Hello every body my name is Jessica Susan , am from France, I just want to share my experience with the world on how Dr Ozil, help me got my love back and saved my marriage… I was married for 3 years with one kid and we lived happily until things started getting ugly and we had fights and argued almost every time… it got worse at a point that he filed for divorce… I tried my best to make him change his mind & stay with me because I love him so much and don’t want to lose him but everything just didn’t work out… he moved out of the house because it was a rented apartment and still went ahead to file for divorce… I pleaded and tried everything but still nothing worked. The breakthrough came when someone introduced me to this wonderful, great spell caster who eventually helped me out… I have never been a fan of things like this but just decided to try reluctantly because I was desperate and left with no choice… He did special prayers and used his power… Within 4 days my husband called me and he said he was sorry for all the emotional pains he had cost me, moved back to the house and we continue to live happily and our kid is happy too and we are expecting our second child… I have introduced him to a lot of couples with problems across the world and they have had good news… Just thought I should share my experience because I strongly believe someone out there need’s it… You can email him through his email: drozilsolutionhome@yahoo.com or drozilsolutionhome@outlook.com or you can reach him through his website: [drozilsolutionhome.wix.com]
Hello every body my name is Jessica Susan , am from France, I just want to share my experience with the world on how Dr Ozil, help me got my love back and saved my marriage… I was married for 3 years with one kid and we lived happily until things started getting ugly and we had fights and argued almost every time… it got worse at a point that he filed for divorce… I tried my best to make him change his mind & stay with me because I love him so much and don’t want to lose him but everything just didn’t work out… he moved out of the house because it was a rented apartment and still went ahead to file for divorce… I pleaded and tried everything but still nothing worked. The breakthrough came when someone introduced me to this wonderful, great spell caster who eventually helped me out… I have never been a fan of things like this but just decided to try reluctantly because I was desperate and left with no choice… He did special prayers and used his power… Within 4 days my husband called me and he said he was sorry for all the emotional pains he had cost me, moved back to the house and we continue to live happily and our kid is happy too and we are expecting our second child… I have introduced him to a lot of couples with problems across the world and they have had good news… Just thought I should share my experience because I strongly believe someone out there need’s it… You can email him through his email: drozilsolutionhome@yahoo.com or drozilsolutionhome@outlook.com or you can reach him through his website: [drozilsolutionhome.wix.com]
why the fuck would “financing” determine whether something’s American? The Imitation Game is so obviously a British film, regardless of where the money came from.
I’m formally accusing the AFI of accepting bribes from Harvey Weinstein.
That’s what makes it an American film. Harvey’s American campaign money.
It’s not just financing, nor campaign money — The Imitation Game has an American screenwriter and American producers. I know ragging on Weinstein is everyone’s favourite sport, but it’s an international co-production, and the classification is legit.
and a Swedish, not british, director.
He’s Norwegian, actually, but the point stands.
Yay Nightcrawler!
The AFI goes to eleven.
Comment of the day.
Gone Girl and Theory of everything no, but Interstellar yes?
Theory not eligible.
I have no complaints about the “Gone Girl” ommission (I liked “Girl with a Dragon Tattoo” much better, but my favourite Fincher movies still are “Zodiac” and “The Social Network”), but I´m pretty depressed about the “Grand Budapest Hotel” snub. “Depressed” is probably a too strong phrase, since one should never expect the Awards season to mirror your own preferences, but still… would be great to see Wes Anderson to get some Awards attention (kudos to the LA critics for the runner-ups, by the way).
Instead of “Grand Budapest” we see “Into the Woods” and “Unbroken” recognized, oh well…
I was very excited to see Theory not make the list until I read it wasn’t eligible…..very much hoping the academy will choose better films for best picture. I don’t there is a chance the globes pass on it.
HELLO to my friends out there i am testifying about the good work of a man who help me it has been hell from the day my husband left me i am a woman with two kids my problem stated when the father of my kids travel i never help he was living but as at two weeks i did not set my eye on my husband i try calling but he was not taken my call some week he call me telling me that he has found love some where easy at first i never take to be serous but day after he came to the house to pick his things that was the time i notice that things is going bad i help he will come back but things was going bad day by day i needed to talk to someone about it so i went to his friend but there was no help so i give it up on him month later i met on the the internet a spell caster i never believe on this but i needed my men back so i gave the spell caster my problem at first i never trusted him so i was just doing it for doing sake but after three day my husband called me telling me that he his coming home i still do not believe but as at the six day the father to my kids came to the house asking me to for give him the spell work to said to my self from that day i was happy with my family thanks to the esango priest of (abamieghe)esango priest he his a great man you need to try him you can as well to tell him your problem so that he can be of help to you his content email is this esangopriest@gmail.com indeed you are a priest thank you for making my home a happy home again. remember his email is esangopriest@gmail.com
DR.SAVIOR temple magic is a very old and powerful form of sympathetic magic, but it is also one of the simplest types of magic to use for casting spells. Candle magic can be simple or complicated, just as relationships can. Casting the spell can involve a fancy ritual, but that’s not necessary to win back the affections of the one you love. Once you are familiar with the basics involved in candle magic, it’s simple to customize a spell to your needs.you can email dr.savior…….. dr.savior02@gmail.com
Hello every body my name is Jessica Susan , am from France, I just want to share my experience with the world on how Dr Ozil, help me got my love back and saved my marriage… I was married for 3 years with one kid and we lived happily until things started getting ugly and we had fights and argued almost every time… it got worse at a point that he filed for divorce… I tried my best to make him change his mind & stay with me because I love him so much and don’t want to lose him but everything just didn’t work out… he moved out of the house because it was a rented apartment and still went ahead to file for divorce… I pleaded and tried everything but still nothing worked. The breakthrough came when someone introduced me to this wonderful, great spell caster who eventually helped me out… I have never been a fan of things like this but just decided to try reluctantly because I was desperate and left with no choice… He did special prayers and used his power… Within 4 days my husband called me and he said he was sorry for all the emotional pains he had cost me, moved back to the house and we continue to live happily and our kid is happy too and we are expecting our second child… I have introduced him to a lot of couples with problems across the world and they have had good news… Just thought I should share my experience because I strongly believe someone out there need’s it… You can email him through his email: drozilsolutionhome@yahoo.com or drozilsolutionhome@outlook.com or you can reach him through his website: [drozilsolutionhome.wix.com]
An amazing testimony on a spell caster who brought my husband back to me.. My name is Olivia Phimzile,i live in Florida,USA,and I’m happily married to a lovely and caring husband ,with two kids.A very big problem occurred in my family seven months ago,between me and my husband .so terrible that he took the case to court for a divorce.he said that he never wanted to stay with me again,and that he didn’t love me anymore.So he packed out of the house and made me and my children passed through severe pain. I tried all my possible means to get him back,after much begging,but all to no avail.and he confirmed it that he has made his decision,and he never wanted to see me again. So on one evening,as i was coming back from work,i met an old friend of mine who asked of my husband .So i explained every thing to him,so he told me that the only way i can get my husband back,is to visit a spell caster,because it has really worked for him too.So i never believed in spell,but i had no other choice,than to follow his advice. Then he gave me the email address of the spell caster whom he visited.{supremetemple@hotmail.com}. So the next morning,i sent a mail to the address he gave to me,and the spell caster assured me that i will get my husband back the next day.What an amazing statement!! I never believed,so he spoke with me,and told me everything that i need to do. Then the next morning, So surprisingly, my husband who didn’t call me for the past seven {7}months,gave me a call to inform me that he was coming back.So Amazing!! So that was how he came back that same day,with lots of love and joy,and he apologized for his mistake,and for the pain he caused me and my children. Then from that day,our relationship was now stronger than how it were before,by the help of a spell caster. So, i will advice you out there to kindly visit the same email supremetemple@hotmail.com,if you are in any condition like this,or you have any problem related to “bringing your ex back. So thanks to the Dr PAPA for bringing back my husband ,and brought great joy to my family once again. {supremetemple@hotmail.com OR }visit his website on [www.supremetemple.com], or call +27611734184 Thanks.