Writers Guild members prefer Marvel bubble gum to PTA/Pynchon

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) nominations announcement is always an interesting bend in the Oscar road if only because of the various awards season players that find themselves ineligible. “Selma,” “Mr. Turner” and “The Theory of Everything” were among the non-signatory DQs this year, as was “Birdman” – a fact I cop to completely missing somehow when I first wrote about the scripts that would not be competing this year. (*facepalm*) Those gaps are a beautiful thing for fringe players looking for a foothold, however.

Another intriguing twist (boy did the writers keep it exciting this year) is the revelation that the Academy has ruled Damien Chazelle's “Whiplash” an adapted screenplay, where the WGA considers it original. So it's nomination in that category with the guild will obviously leave a hole in the Academy's original race.

With the day's guild mentions complete, we're left with “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The Imitation Game” as the only films to be chalked up across the board. And seeing as the casting directors now have their own Academy branch, I should probably include the Casting Society of America in all of this. If so, then Wes Anderson's critically acclaimed box office hit is the one film to have been cited by each industry group so far.

Check out the full list of nominees below. Previously announced, the television nominees are here. And keep up with what else has happened so far this season at The Circuit.

The 2015 Writers Guild Awards will be held on Feb. 14.

Original Screenplay

“Boyhood,” Written by Richard Linklater

“Foxcatcher,” Written by E. Max Frye and Dan Futterman

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Screenplay by Wes Anderson; Story by Wes Anderson & Hugo Guinness

“Nightcrawler,” Written by Dan Gilroy

“Whiplash,” Written by Damien Chazelle

Adapted Screenplay

“American Sniper,” Written by Jason Hall; Based on the book by Chris Kyle with Scott McEwen and James Defelice

“Gone Girl,” Screenplay by Gillian Flynn; Based on her novel

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” Written by James Gunn and Nicole Perlman; Based on the Marvel comic by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning

“The Imitation Game,” Written by Graham Moore; Based on the book “Alan Turing: The Enigma” by Andrew Hodges

“Wild,” Screenplay by Nick Hornby; Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed

Documentary Screenplay

“Finding Vivian Maier,” Written by John Maloof & Charlie Siskel

“The Internet”s Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz,” Written by Brian Knappenberger

“Last Days in Vietnam,” Written by Mark Bailey & Kevin McAlester

“Red Army,” Written by Gabe Polsky

TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA

Drama Series

“Game of Thrones”

“The Good Wife”

“House of Cards”

“Mad Men”

“True Detective”

Comedy Series

“Louie”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent”

“Veep”

New Series

“The Affair”

“The Knick”

“Silicon Valley”

“Transparent”

“True Detective”

Long Form Original

“Deliverance Creek”

“Return to Zero”

Long Form Adapted

“Houdini”

“Klondike”

“The Normal Heart”

“Olive Kitteridge”

“Pilot” (“The Leftovers”)

Short Form New Media – Original

“Apocalypse No” (“Bad Shorts”)

“City of Angels” (“Caper”)

“Episode 1 – Nature” (“F to the 7th”

“Episode 113: Rachel” (“High Maintenance”)

“Episode 204” (“Vicky and Lysander”)

“Episode 207″ (Vicky and Lysander”)

Animation

“Bob and Deliver” (“Bob's Burgers”)

“Brick Like Me” (“The Simpsons”)

“Covercraft” (“The Simpsons”)

“Pay Pal” (“The Simpsons”)

“Steal This Episode” (“The Simpsons”)

“Work Hard or Die Trying, Girl” (“Bob's Burgers”)

Episodic Drama

“A Day's Work” (“Mad Men”)

“Devil You Know” (“Boardwalk Empire”)

“Donals the Normal” (“Rectify”)

“Friendless Child” (“Boardwalk Empire”)

“The Last Call” (“The Good Wife”)

“The Lion and the Rose” (“Game of Thrones”)

Episodic Comedy

“The Cold” (“Modern Family”)

“Landline” (“New Girl”)

“Low Self Esteem City” (“Orange is the New Black”)

“So Did the Fat Lady” (“Louie”)

“Three Dinners” (“Modern Family”)

“The Wilderness” (“Transparent”)

Comedy/Variety (Including Talk) – Series

“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“Inside Amy Schumer”

“The Colbert Report”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Real Time with Bill Maher”

Comedy/Variety – Music, Awards, Tributes – Specials

“The 68th Annual Tony Awards”

“71st Annual Golden Globe Awards”

“2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards”

“Bill Maher: Live from D.C.”

“Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles”

Quiz and Audience Participation

“Hollywood Game Night”

“Jeopardy!”

Daytime Drama

“Days of Our Lives”

“General Hospital”

Children's Script – Episode and Specials

“Girl Meets 1961” (“Girl Meets World”)

“Haunted Heartthrob” (“Haunted Hathaways”)

“Haunted Sisters” (“Haunted Hathaways”)

Documentary Script – Current Events

“Losing Iraq” (“Frontline”)

“United States of Secrets: Privacy Lost (Part Two)” (“Frontline”)

“United States of Secrets: The Program (Part One)” (“Frontline”)

Documentary Script – Other Than Current Events

“Episode Five: The Rising Road (1933-1939) (“The Roosevelts: An Intimate History”)

“League of Denial: The NFL's Concussion Crisis” (“Frontline”)

“Standing Up in the Milky Way (Episode 1)” (“Cosmos: A Space Time Odyssey”)

TV News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report

“50th Anniversary of JFK's Assassination” (“CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley”)

“CBS This Morning”

“Nelson Mandela: A Man Who Changed the World”

TV News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary

“Nowhere to Go” (“60 Minutes”)

RADIO

Radio Documentary

“Three Shots Rang Out: The JFK Assassination 50 Years Later”

Radio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

“6AM News,” (1010 WINS Radio)

“8PM Hour,” (WCBS-AM)

“New York City Loses a Radio News Legend” (CBS Radio/1010 WINS)

“World News This Week,” (ABC News Radio)

Radio News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary

“Civil Rights at 50”

“Remembering Nelson Mandela”

PROMOTIONAL WRITING

On-Air Promotion (Television, New Media, or Radio)

“How I Met Your Mother”

“WABC-TV On-Air Promos”