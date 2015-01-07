Writers Guild members prefer Marvel bubble gum to PTA/Pynchon

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) nominations announcement is always an interesting bend in the Oscar road if only because of the various awards season players that find themselves ineligible. “Selma,” “Mr. Turner” and “The Theory of Everything” were among the non-signatory DQs this year, as was “Birdman” – a fact I cop to completely missing somehow when I first wrote about the scripts that would not be competing this year. (*facepalm*) Those gaps are a beautiful thing for fringe players looking for a foothold, however.
Another intriguing twist (boy did the writers keep it exciting this year) is the revelation that the Academy has ruled Damien Chazelle's “Whiplash” an adapted screenplay, where the WGA considers it original. So it's nomination in that category with the guild will obviously leave a hole in the Academy's original race.
With the day's guild mentions complete, we're left with “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “The Imitation Game” as the only films to be chalked up across the board. And seeing as the casting directors now have their own Academy branch, I should probably include the Casting Society of America in all of this. If so, then Wes Anderson's critically acclaimed box office hit is the one film to have been cited by each industry group so far.
Check out the full list of nominees below. Previously announced, the television nominees are here. And keep up with what else has happened so far this season at The Circuit.
The 2015 Writers Guild Awards will be held on Feb. 14.
Original Screenplay
“Boyhood,” Written by Richard Linklater
“Foxcatcher,” Written by E. Max Frye and Dan Futterman
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Screenplay by Wes Anderson; Story by Wes Anderson & Hugo Guinness
“Nightcrawler,” Written by Dan Gilroy
“Whiplash,” Written by Damien Chazelle
Adapted Screenplay
“American Sniper,” Written by Jason Hall; Based on the book by Chris Kyle with Scott McEwen and James Defelice
“Gone Girl,” Screenplay by Gillian Flynn; Based on her novel
“Guardians of the Galaxy,” Written by James Gunn and Nicole Perlman; Based on the Marvel comic by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning
“The Imitation Game,” Written by Graham Moore; Based on the book “Alan Turing: The Enigma” by Andrew Hodges
“Wild,” Screenplay by Nick Hornby; Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed
Documentary Screenplay
“Finding Vivian Maier,” Written by John Maloof & Charlie Siskel
“The Internet”s Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz,” Written by Brian Knappenberger
“Last Days in Vietnam,” Written by Mark Bailey & Kevin McAlester
“Red Army,” Written by Gabe Polsky
(Previously announced TV nominees and more on the next page.)
TELEVISION AND NEW MEDIA
Drama Series
“Game of Thrones”
“The Good Wife”
“House of Cards”
“Mad Men”
“True Detective”
Comedy Series
“Louie”
“Orange is the New Black”
“Silicon Valley”
“Transparent”
“Veep”
New Series
“The Affair”
“The Knick”
“Silicon Valley”
“Transparent”
“True Detective”
Long Form Original
“Deliverance Creek”
“Return to Zero”
Long Form Adapted
“Houdini”
“Klondike”
“The Normal Heart”
“Olive Kitteridge”
“Pilot” (“The Leftovers”)
Short Form New Media – Original
“Apocalypse No” (“Bad Shorts”)
“City of Angels” (“Caper”)
“Episode 1 – Nature” (“F to the 7th”
“Episode 113: Rachel” (“High Maintenance”)
“Episode 204” (“Vicky and Lysander”)
“Episode 207″ (Vicky and Lysander”)
Animation
“Bob and Deliver” (“Bob's Burgers”)
“Brick Like Me” (“The Simpsons”)
“Covercraft” (“The Simpsons”)
“Pay Pal” (“The Simpsons”)
“Steal This Episode” (“The Simpsons”)
“Work Hard or Die Trying, Girl” (“Bob's Burgers”)
Episodic Drama
“A Day's Work” (“Mad Men”)
“Devil You Know” (“Boardwalk Empire”)
“Donals the Normal” (“Rectify”)
“Friendless Child” (“Boardwalk Empire”)
“The Last Call” (“The Good Wife”)
“The Lion and the Rose” (“Game of Thrones”)
Episodic Comedy
“The Cold” (“Modern Family”)
“Landline” (“New Girl”)
“Low Self Esteem City” (“Orange is the New Black”)
“So Did the Fat Lady” (“Louie”)
“Three Dinners” (“Modern Family”)
“The Wilderness” (“Transparent”)
Comedy/Variety (Including Talk) – Series
“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“Inside Amy Schumer”
“The Colbert Report”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Saturday Night Live”
“Real Time with Bill Maher”
Comedy/Variety – Music, Awards, Tributes – Specials
“The 68th Annual Tony Awards”
“71st Annual Golden Globe Awards”
“2014 Film Independent Spirit Awards”
“Bill Maher: Live from D.C.”
“Sarah Silverman: We Are Miracles”
Quiz and Audience Participation
“Hollywood Game Night”
“Jeopardy!”
Daytime Drama
“Days of Our Lives”
“General Hospital”
Children's Script – Episode and Specials
“Girl Meets 1961” (“Girl Meets World”)
“Haunted Heartthrob” (“Haunted Hathaways”)
“Haunted Sisters” (“Haunted Hathaways”)
Documentary Script – Current Events
“Losing Iraq” (“Frontline”)
“United States of Secrets: Privacy Lost (Part Two)” (“Frontline”)
“United States of Secrets: The Program (Part One)” (“Frontline”)
Documentary Script – Other Than Current Events
“Episode Five: The Rising Road (1933-1939) (“The Roosevelts: An Intimate History”)
“League of Denial: The NFL's Concussion Crisis” (“Frontline”)
“Standing Up in the Milky Way (Episode 1)” (“Cosmos: A Space Time Odyssey”)
TV News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin or Breaking Report
“50th Anniversary of JFK's Assassination” (“CBS Evening News with Scott Pelley”)
“CBS This Morning”
“Nelson Mandela: A Man Who Changed the World”
TV News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary
“Nowhere to Go” (“60 Minutes”)
RADIO
Radio Documentary
“Three Shots Rang Out: The JFK Assassination 50 Years Later”
Radio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report
“6AM News,” (1010 WINS Radio)
“8PM Hour,” (WCBS-AM)
“New York City Loses a Radio News Legend” (CBS Radio/1010 WINS)
“World News This Week,” (ABC News Radio)
Radio News Script – Analysis, Feature or Commentary
“Civil Rights at 50”
“Remembering Nelson Mandela”
PROMOTIONAL WRITING
On-Air Promotion (Television, New Media, or Radio)
“How I Met Your Mother”
“WABC-TV On-Air Promos”
So glad Wild was nominated. Really enjoyed that film.
Who the fuck votes for Guardians over Inherent Vice?
With this and Imitation Game’s ASC nomination (and Turner’s missing with ADG and CDG), half the people that nominate must not know shit about their profession.
Guardians was a better screenplay despite the typical Marvel third act.
Screenwriters, who generally aspire to make money at their jobs. I can’t say I blame them.
Provocative new headline, Kris. I admit I scoffed myself when I saw Guardians on the list.
Unless I’m wrong, all the major ineligibles are original. Guardians still gets in? Somewhere, Damien Chazelle is whiping his brow and opening a cold beer.
The Theory of Everything wasn’t eligible, and that’s a likely adapted nominee.
Foxcatcher is an original screenplay? I thought there was a book, and it’s always confusing what constitutes original vs. adapted when it’s based on a true story.
Yes for Foxcatcher. Very much deserved.
Strangely enough I think this is the first screenplay nomination for Foxcatcher. I’ve considered it one of the best scripts of the year, very careful and precise. It’s not really flashy with a lot of memorable lines of dialogue so I don’t think people have paid attention to it too much.
How long until James Gunn starts trying to dismiss Perlman’s involvement in the script again?
WHIPLASH: I think the Academy should default to the WGA if there is a dispute between original vs adapted – AND, make their decision clear as the ballots go out.
GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: Really? The plot is half-incoherent even if the movie is a lot of fun (but, much of the fun is for non-screenplay elements). If you want to go genre, how about APES?
To the WGA: How about a category for best Non-WGA script? The nomination would come with an invitation to join the Guild.
CITIZENFOUR’s lack of nom: Good! THE most overrated movie of this awards season.
It’s strange, Kris, that you’re still not putting Grand Budapest on the Best Picture list. What’s the deal?
I’m waiting for DGA. It’s stranger to me that people act like there’s no precedent for a film doing really well with guilds (i.e., for its parts), yet missing Best Picture. I’m not being defiant. Quite the opposite. Most people are too quick to be definitive. I never am, and after doing this for 15 years, I see things never really change on that score.
But anyway, to answer your question, I just need a little more. The only thing that the film has received so far that was the least bit “surprising” was the ASC nod.
Thanks. I’m starting to think that it could have a late surge and maybe be the only real threat to Boyhood. It’s the highest grossing specialty film of the year. I’m a huge Linklater fan – and I don’t think much of Boyhood. It’s a great experiment, but at the end of the day it has some weak sections (i.e. alcoholic dads, Christian grandparents) that don’t completely work. I don’t think this is Anderson’s best work either, but it has box-office to back it up.
Geez, people, if you were going to pick an adapted blockbuster, then it really should have been “Edge of Tomorrow.”
Yep.
But at $115 million that movie was a “failure” … but I thought it was great fun.
Either EDGE or APES. Both, at least have logical plots and not just a string of gags.
Thing about Guardians is that it is not only a pop culture sensation, but is an emotional sentimental story. There have already been a fair number of people who have stated their dislike for the weird Inherent Vice and you gotta wonder if the movie would have been as widely seen if PT wasn’t the auteur behind it. I love PT but I thought this was like his 5th best screenplay, if that.
“Prefers bubble gum” which is ironic considering Grand Budapest Hotel looks like a giant piece of pink bubble gum.