'Boyhood,' Gyllenhaal, Pike tops with North Texas film critics

01.05.15

The North Texas Film Critics Association has joined the crowd and named “Boyhood” the year's best film. Richard Linklater won Best Director, while Jake Gyllenhaal and Rosamund pike took top acting honors for “Nightcrawler” and “Gone Girl” respectively. “Birdman” nearly came up empty-handed but for an ensemble cast prize.

Best Picture
“Boyhood”

Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Best Actress
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Cinematography
Hoyte van Hoytema, “Interstellar”

Best Animated
“The LEGO Movie”

Best Documentary
“Life Itself”

Best Foreign Language Film
“Ida”

Best Ensemble Cast
“Birdman”

