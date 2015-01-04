‘Boyhood,’ Gyllenhaal, Pike tops with North Texas film critics

The North Texas Film Critics Association has joined the crowd and named “Boyhood” the year's best film. Richard Linklater won Best Director, while Jake Gyllenhaal and Rosamund pike took top acting honors for “Nightcrawler” and “Gone Girl” respectively. “Birdman” nearly came up empty-handed but for an ensemble cast prize.

Check out the full list of winners below and remember to follow along at The Circuit.

Best Picture

“Boyhood”

Best Director

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Nightcrawler”

Best Actress

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema, “Interstellar”

Best Animated

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Documentary

“Life Itself”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Ida”

Best Ensemble Cast

“Birdman”