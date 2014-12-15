‘Boyhood’ wins big with Detroit critics

Another hour, another announcement that “Boyhood” won a critics award. This time, it's the Detroit Film Critics Society, which also jumped on the recent Rosamund Pike bandwagon. One of the few categories “Boyhood” lost in was the ensemble field, which apparently yielded a three-way tie. Guys…

Best Film
“Boyhood”

Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Screenplay
“Boyhood”

Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”

Best Ensemble
(tie) “Birdman,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Breakthrough
Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash” (director, screenplay)

