‘Boyhood’ wins big with Detroit critics

Another hour, another announcement that “Boyhood” won a critics award. This time, it's the Detroit Film Critics Society, which also jumped on the recent Rosamund Pike bandwagon. One of the few categories “Boyhood” lost in was the ensemble field, which apparently yielded a three-way tie. Guys…
Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and…wait for it…The Circuit!
Best Film
“Boyhood”
Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Best Actress
Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”
Best Supporting Actor
J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Supporting Actress
Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
Best Screenplay
“Boyhood”
Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”
Best Ensemble
(tie) “Birdman,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”
Breakthrough
Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash” (director, screenplay)
Rather tired of the unanimous Arquette wins. Found her to be somewhat uneven in that film – Hawke was best in show by far. I’d like to see Emma Stone or Chastain triumph instead.
Interesting that Rosamund Pike has been surging as of late in some of these awards groups.