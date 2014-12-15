‘Boyhood’ wins big with Detroit critics

Another hour, another announcement that “Boyhood” won a critics award. This time, it's the Detroit Film Critics Society, which also jumped on the recent Rosamund Pike bandwagon. One of the few categories “Boyhood” lost in was the ensemble field, which apparently yielded a three-way tie. Guys…

Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and…wait for it…The Circuit!

Best Film

“Boyhood”

Best Director

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress

Rosamund Pike, “Gone Girl”

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”

Best Screenplay

“Boyhood”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

Best Ensemble

(tie) “Birdman,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”

Breakthrough

Damien Chazelle, “Whiplash” (director, screenplay)