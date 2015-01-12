‘Boyhood’ wins with Alliance of Women Film Journalists (but they love ‘Birdman,’ too)

Members of the Alliance of Women Film Journalists hitched their wagon to the “Boyhood” train with wins for Best Picture and Best Director. But “Birdman” won five awards and tied for a sixth, so it obviously was a favorite.

Check out the nominees here, the winners below and everything else (and we mean EVERYTHING) at The Circuit.

Best Film

“Boyhood”

Best Director

Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”

Best Actor

Michael Keaton, “Birdman”

Best Actress

Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”

Best Supporting Actor

J. K. Simmons, “Whiplash”

Best Supporting Actress

Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl”

Best Original Screenplay

Armando Bo, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone and Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”

Best Cinematography

Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman”

Best Editing

Douglas Crise and Stephen Mirrione, “Birdman”

Best Film Music or Score

Antonio Sanchez, “Birdman”

Best Ensemble Cast (to casting director)

(TIE) “Birdman” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Best Animated Film

“The LEGO Movie”

Best Documentary

“CITIZENFOUR”

Best Non-English Language Film

“Ida”

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

Best Woman Director

Ava DuVernay, “Selma”

Best Woman Screenwriter

Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl”

Best Breakthrough Performance

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Belle”

Best Female Action Star

Emily Blunt, “Edge of Tomorrow”

Female Icon of the Year

A woman whose work in film and/or in life made a difference.

Ava DuVernay

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

Actress Defying Age and Ageism

Tilda Swinton

Best Depiction of Nudity, Sexuality or Seduction

Scarlett Johansson, “Under the Skin”

Movie You Wanted to Love, but Just Couldn”t

“Inherent Vice”

Actress Most in Need of a New Agent

Cameron Diaz, “Sex Tape”

Most Egregious Age Difference Between The Leading Man and The Love Interest

“Magic in the Moonlight” – Colin Firth (b. 1960) and Emma Stone (b. 1988)