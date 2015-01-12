‘Boyhood’ wins with Alliance of Women Film Journalists (but they love ‘Birdman,’ too)

Members of the Alliance of Women Film Journalists hitched their wagon to the “Boyhood” train with wins for Best Picture and Best Director. But “Birdman” won five awards and tied for a sixth, so it obviously was a favorite.
Best Film
“Boyhood”
Best Director
Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
Best Actor
Michael Keaton, “Birdman”
Best Actress
Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
Best Supporting Actor
J. K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
Best Supporting Actress
Tilda Swinton, “Snowpiercer”
Best Adapted Screenplay
Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl”
Best Original Screenplay
Armando Bo, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone and Alejandro González Iñárritu, “Birdman”
Best Cinematography
Emmanuel Lubezki, “Birdman”
Best Editing
Douglas Crise and Stephen Mirrione, “Birdman”
Best Film Music or Score
Antonio Sanchez, “Birdman”
Best Ensemble Cast (to casting director)
(TIE) “Birdman” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Best Animated Film
“The LEGO Movie”
Best Documentary
“CITIZENFOUR”
Best Non-English Language Film
“Ida”
EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS
Best Woman Director
Ava DuVernay, “Selma”
Best Woman Screenwriter
Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl”
Best Breakthrough Performance
Gugu Mbatha-Raw, “Belle”
Best Female Action Star
Emily Blunt, “Edge of Tomorrow”
Female Icon of the Year
Ava DuVernay
EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS
Actress Defying Age and Ageism
Tilda Swinton
Best Depiction of Nudity, Sexuality or Seduction
Scarlett Johansson, “Under the Skin”
Movie You Wanted to Love, but Just Couldn”t
“Inherent Vice”
Actress Most in Need of a New Agent
Cameron Diaz, “Sex Tape”
Most Egregious Age Difference Between The Leading Man and The Love Interest
“Magic in the Moonlight” – Colin Firth (b. 1960) and Emma Stone (b. 1988)
