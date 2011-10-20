Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton and Jason Aldean headline Stagecoach

Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton will headline the 2012 edition of Stagecoach. The country music festival, which, like Coachella, takes place on the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif., takes place April 27-29.

Also on the wideranging bill are Steve Martin, Kenny Rogers, Sara Evans, Martina McBride, Chris Isaak, and a reunion of The Mavericks and Alabama. For those not familiar, the Mavericks were the outstanding alternative country outfit led by Raul Malo, who logged several hits in the early ’90s and were known for their blazingly good live shows. It turns out that the Stagecoach gig is the first date of a new Mavs tour featuring original members Malo, Robert Reynolds and Paul Deakin, according to CMT.com.

Paisley, who will co-host the CMA Awards on Nov. 9, and Lambert last played the event in 2009, Aldean appeared in 2010.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 28. Three-day passes start at $149. For more information go to www.stagecoachfestival.com.

Here”s the complete line-up as of today: Brad Paisley, Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Alabama, Martina McBride, Kenny Rogers, Luke Bryan, The Mavericks, Sara Evans, The Band Perry, Steve Martin and The Steep Canyon Rangers, Chris Isaak, Justin Moore, The Jayhawks, Eli Young Band, The JaneDear Girls,

The Del McCoury Band, Brett Eldredge, Aaron Lewis, Ralph Stanley & His Clinch Mountain Boys, Uncle Monk, JD Crowe & The New South, Sara Watkins, Sunny Sweeney, Dave Alvin and the Guilty Ones, The Unforgiven, Greensky Bluegrass, Split Lip Rayfield, Elizabeth Cook, JD Souther, and Old Man Markley.