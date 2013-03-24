Brad Pitt masters his dumbfounded stare for the last ‘World War Z’ trailer

I’m starting to get the feeling that the people who are going to like “World War Z” the most are the people that are already familiar with “World War Z” because they read the book and loved it.
Personally, I’m not sure what to make of these trailers. It’s odd that they refuse to say the word “zombie” anywhere, especially since not every audience is going to get the title’s meaning right away. It’s also odd that we have yet to see a long sustained shot of what a zombie actually looks like in the film.
Instead, we’re looking at lots and lots of CGI figures swarming like ants, and a buttload of Brad Pitt reaction shots. I’m not even sure if Pitt’s character has the same job in this version of the story as he does in the book, because this feels more like the war against these things is in full-swing. In the book, you get an oral history from a number of different perspectives, but it feels like the world of the novel is starting to heal itself. Here, we’re obviously still at the start of everything, and it’s more of a “find a cure” ticking clock with Pitt’s character right at the heart of it.
I think the only way I can walk into this one and be fair to it is to stop thinking of it as an adaptation of a novel. I did read a J. Michael Straczynski draft of the script early on in the process that felt to me like a really strong adaptation of the book. Seems like that’s not the script they’re using, and so instead of playing the “might-have-been” game the entire time I’m watching, I’m going to just tell myself that this stands alone, that it is not going to be the same thing, and I’ll judge it by how well it tells whatever story it is they’ve grafted onto the book by Max Brooks.
I don’t really care that this sounds like it was a tough process on all involved, because there are tons of movies that are great precisely because they were difficult to make and everyone on the picture was tested by it. Whatever happens during production, what matters is the way it all comes together in the end. All that really matters are the two hours you’ll spend in the dark with this one later this year.
http://cdnapi.kaltura.com/p/1151292/sp/115129200/embedIframeJs/uiconf_id/12752942/partner_id/1151292?entry_id=0_ol7qj8j5&playerId=kaltura_player_1364339818&cache_st=1364339818&autoembed=true&width=400&height=333&
It certainly seems ambitious in scale, but to some degree, that’s the problem. I was having the conversation with someone recently about “GI Joe: Retaliation” and how small-scale the ending is when you really think about it. I don’t mind that at all, though. I’d rather see a modestly-scaled picture that tells its story completely and well than see a giant-scaled film that can’t really pull it all together.
So tell me, folks…. what do you think of this one? And if you’re a fan of the book, are you going to be able to walk into this one with an open mind?
We’ll find out when “World War Z” opens everywhere.
The book by Max Brooks is pretty much the best zombie book out there. Difficult to adapt yes, but like you Drew, I thought the drafts by Straczynski, that where floating the net, where pretty well done and would’ve made an interesting movie.
But what we’re seeing now in the trailers it pretty depressing. Absolutely hate that they turned the zombies into CGI-runners. Looks horrible.
I’m still gonna watch the movie and try to judge it on its own merits and not compare it the book, but this smells like a train wreck of epic proportions.
“The people who are going to like “World War Z” the most are the people that are already familiar with “World War Z” because they read the book and loved it” and yet the trailer suggests a film that doesn’t resemble the book at all. That’s confusing. But I think you’re right that we’ll just have to treat this as its own entity, wait and see.
I am a HUGE fan of the book and I have been waiting for this movie FOREVER. This new trailer feels like a definite improvement over the first which had its moments, but left me a bit underwhelmed.
This movie clearly looks different from the book, but I’m not ready to say its a failure yet. I remain completely pumped and optimistic. I’m fine with them changing some if the book as long as some key moments and some of my favorite scenes stay intact. (Opening in China, the Battle if Yonkers, and most importantly, the boat evacuation of India).
What has me worried the most is the rating. World War Z is an R rated book, and if the movie wants to truly be like the book, then it needs that R rating.
It just looks so… CG.
A few years back, Max Brooks appeared on Coast to Coast AM and did an “in-universe” aftermath interview with Ian Punnett. For the first two hours, they played it completely straight, and it was brilliant.
Everyone just needs to stop hating and complaining, you guys are annoying and ruining it for everyone else. Movie looks CRAZY!!! cant wait
The “zombie” swarms look a little cartoony, but i like the idea of it. It is a frightening concept, and one that seems like it would work well for the type of big-budget-action-spectacle zombie movie they have made.
I liked the book, though it has been several years since I read it, but I definitely understand why they would change the story line to take place during the zombie apocalypse rather than after it – a ‘ticking clock’ plot is more exciting and dramatic on a large scale than an episodic oral history. You can definitely do the latter on film (and do it well), but not in a tentpole movie on a $200 million budget….
I’ll see this at some point, but it isn’t high on my list of summer films, and when I do I won’t have any trouble leaving the book behind.