Brad Pitt to close out 2014 London Film Festival with David Ayer’s ‘Fury’

#Brad Pitt
08.14.14 4 years ago

I had a hunch when Sony slid “Fury” to a mid-October release date that they might opt for something like the closing night slot of the London Film Festival two days after the domestic release. And so it is. The Brad Pitt WWII film directed by David Ayer, which was filmed outside of London, has been slated to wrap up the fest on Oct. 19.

“'Fury' is a resounding cinematic achievement,” festival director Clare Stewart said. “Rarely is a film so successful at balancing the human drama of war with such thrilling action sequences. We look forward to welcoming LFF alumni David Ayer and Brad Pitt to London as we draw the 58th BFI London Film Festival to a monumental close.”

It's a great strategy that allows Sony to let the film arrive as a commercial Pitt vehicle without dragging it through the festival circuit, but still give it the pomp and circumstance of a big gala two days after it has already landed stateside (and five days ahead of the UK release).

Previously announced, Morten Tyldum's “Imitation Game” will open the fest on Oct. 8.

“Fury” hits US theaters on Oct. 17.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brad Pitt
TAGSBrad PittFURYIn ContentionLondon Film Festival

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP