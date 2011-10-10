Brad Pitt’s ‘World War Z’ invaded by Hungarian SWAT team

#Brad Pitt
10.10.11 7 years ago

A Hungarian SWAT team apparently took the title of Brad Pitt’s latest film “World War Z” all too literally, as the country’s Anti-Terrorism Unit ordered a raid on a Budapest warehouse on Monday that served as the holding area for 85 fully-functional weapons to be used in the production.

According to reports, the stash of weapons, the majority of which were automatic rifles, entered the country with paperwork stating they were prop guns only, when in reality they are full-scale assault weapons. It is not known at this time who authorized the shipment.

“This morning a private plane brought guns wrapped in a parcel from a company to an individual [in Budapest],” said Hadju Janos and Zsolt Bodnar, officials with the country’s anti-terrorism unit, in a statement to US Weekly, which broke the story. “Guns like these are highly illegal to transport even if they were to used as stage guns, which hopefully they weren’t.”

Based on the bestselling first-person novel by Max Brooks, “World War Z” centers on UN employee Gerry Lane (Pitt), who travels around the world interviewing the survivors of a zombie apocalypse. The film is directed by Marc Forster and also stars Matthew Fox, David Morse and Mireille Enos. Pitt is producing the film through his production shingle, Plan B. It is slated for a December 21, 2012 release.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brad Pitt
TAGSBrad PittMARC FORSTERMATTHEW FOXMax BrooksWORLD WAR ZWorld War Z movie

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP