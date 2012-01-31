Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence sign on for bleak new period film ‘Serena’

Jennifer Lawrence made a big splash in 2010 with her gripping performance in the indie drama “Winter’s Bone”, garnering an Oscar nomination for Best Actress and opening the door for a hot career that has seen her balancing blockbuster fare (“X-Men: First Class”, “The Hunger Games”) with independent projects like “Like Crazy” and David O. Russell’s “The Silver Linings Playbook”, the latter of which is slated for release in November.

Speaking of “Playbook”, which is currently in production, it appears Lawrence has enjoyed working with co-star Bradley Cooper so much that she’s already signed on to appear in another film with him – this time a bleak-sounding period thriller titled “Serena” that’s based on a 2008 novel by Ron Rash.

According to Vulture, the two actors will star in the film as ruthless newlyweds George and Serena Pemberton, who move to North Carolina in 1929 to establish a timber empire at any cost – including the lives of those who oppose them. Unfortunately, the couple’s relationship quickly disintegrates when the Lady Macbeth-esque Serena discovers she’s unable to bear children, pushing her to hatch a murder plot against George’s illegitimate son.

The film is being helmed by Danish director Susanne Bier, whose 2010 drama “In a Better World” won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film last year.

