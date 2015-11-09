Did Bradley Cooper reveal ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2’ villain?

Plot details for the upcoming sequel to “Guardians of the Galaxy” have been thin. We recently reported that Pom Klementieff will be joining the cast as Mantis, but not much else is known about the film, until now.

In an interview with MTV News, Bradley Cooper, who voiced Rocket Raccoon in the first “Guardians of the Galaxy” film, was asked a few questions about the plot of the new sequel. At first he deflected the questions, saying that he didn't know anything about the film, but then he disclosed two interesting plot details: the actor who's playing the villain and the possibility of the villain having a son.

So who does Cooper believe the main villain will be in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”? Josh Brolin! Which can only mean one thing: Thanos will be coming for the Guardians in 2017.

Brolin, who voices the mad Titan Thanos, previously in appeared “The Avengers” and “Guardians of the Galaxy”. In “Guardians” Thanos hired Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace) and his two daughters, Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) to find one of the famed Infinity Stones. At the end of the film, the Guardians team reclaimed the stone from Ronan and left it in the safe hands of the Nova Corps. If Thanos thinks the Guardians still have the stone, that would be ample cause for him to hunt the team down in the second film, especially since the last time Thanos was last seen was in the final moments of “Avengers Age of Ultron”, where he took the Infinity Gauntlet and said that it was time for him to reclaim the Stones himself.

Cooper also said in the interview that Thanos had a son. He referred to a scene in “Guardians” where Thanos turns to his son and tells him that he messed up. The interviewer assumed Cooper was talking about Star Lord (Chris Pratt), but Cooper was more likely referring to Ronan. It's possibly Cooper thought Thanos was also Ronan's father, which would make sense. If Cooper was indeed referring to Star Lord, that would be the biggest plot spoiler reveal ever because everyone wants to know who Star Lord's father is!

However, “Guardians 2” director James Gunn quickly took to social media to defuse the situation. Who do you believe?

In response to all the stories coming out, Bradley Cooper didn”t reveal anything. He just got the script and hasn”t read it yet. I promise. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 9, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

That has not been revealed and Bradley doesn”t know the main villain (or didn”t at the time of the interview). https://t.co/GwVa7jeIZM – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 9, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You can check out the interview with Bradley Cooper here:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Guardians of the Galaxy” soars into theaters May 5, 2017.