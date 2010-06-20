Bradley Cooper will learn some new baseball tricks for Disney

06.20.10 8 years ago

The Walt Disney Company is selling its latest untitled baseball picture as a dramedy in the mold of “The Rookie” or “Scent of a Woman.”  The premise was intriguing enough that it caught Bradley Cooper’s attention to star, but you’ll have to tell us if it sounds like either flick.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “A-Team” star would portray a baseball player sent to the minor leagues after an injury.  The only place he can find a place to stay is in a nursing home.  At this point, cue the old baseball guru who saves the day by helping him regain his form. It may or may not be a dramedy, but it certainly seems predictable.

The idea for the picture is from uber-hot screenwriter Allan Loeb who already has “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” and “The Switch” starring Jennifer Anniston and Jason Bateman in the can.  He also wrote “Cheaters,” which Ron Howard is now shooting, and a reboot for “Escape from New York.”

No word on how soon this untitled flick could hit theaters, but Cooper is expected to keep busy with “The Hangover 2” scheduled to shoot sometime this Fall.

