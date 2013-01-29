Watch: Brand-new Flaming Lips track scores ‘epic’ Hyundai Super Bowl spot

The Flaming Lips are invading this year’s Super Bowl. Sort of.

The quirky rock band have composed a brand new song for Hyundai’s latest commercial, a 60-second spot entitled “Epic Playdate” that’s set to air during Sunday’s big game.

The slick new ad, which debuted earlier today on Billboard.com, sees an “average suburban family” going on a series of adventures in their new Hyundai sport-utility vehicle, all scored to the upbeat new Lips tune “Sun Blows Up Today” (the band members themselves also make an appearance). The song – which plays over scenes of the seemingly-innocuous clan engaging in a series of “rebellious” activities (including going for a joyride in one of the giant clear balloons regularly crowdsurfed in by Lips frontman Wayne Coyne) – will also be included as a bonus track on the iTunes release of the group’s forthcoming album “The Terror.”

“The Flaming Lips are very much like Hyundai,” Hyundai marketing VP Steve Shannon assured Billboard. “They’re a little offbeat. They’ve been around a long time and they continue to reinvent themselves.”

Added Warner Bros. Records exec Lori Feldman, senior VP of the label’s brand partnerships division: “Hyundai really understands and appreciates what the Flaming Lips are all about.”

As an added bonus for the band, the Korean carmaker will give away 100,000 free downloads of the song via their website in order to build awareness for the new album.

“The Terror” hits stores on April 2. Super Bowl XLVII airs this Sunday.

After watching the full ad below, let us know you think of The Flaming Lips’ newfound corporate synergy in the comments.