Brand-new ‘Man of Steel’ logo banner released

Though Superman fans still have a loooong wait ahead of them before “Man of Steel” hits theaters (the movie’s not slated for release until June 14…2013), Warner Bros. has just officially thrown them a bone by unveiling a brand-new logo banner for the Zack Snyder film via the movie’s official Facebook page.

As opposed to the art for Superman’s last big-screen adventure, Bryan Singer’s 2005 effort “Superman Returns”, this new logo has a dark, foreboding feel to it, with the iconic red “S” tarnished and dimmed. With this imagery, Warner Bros. seems to be communicating that the upcoming origin film will perhaps be grittier than previous incarnations of the franchise, likely in an attempt to differentiate it from Singer’s rather lukewarmly-received cinematic version.

I’d say it’s a good tactic, and there’s certainly something drearily compelling about this rather somber version of the famous logo. I admit there’s not much to go on here, but nevertheless I’ll go ahead and rate this an A-.



Official “Man of Steel” synopsis:

“In the pantheon of superheroes, Superman is the most recognized and revered character of all time. Clark Kent/Kal-El (Cavill) is a young twentysomething journalist who feels alienated by powers beyond anyone’s imagination. Transported to Earth years ago from Krypton, an advanced alien planet, Clark struggles with the ultimate question – Why am I here? Shaped by the values of his adoptive parents Martha (Lane) and Jonathan Kent (Costner), Clark soon discovers that having super abilities means making very difficult decisions. But when the world needs stability the most, it comes under attack. Will his abilities be used to maintain peace or ultimately used to divide and conquer? Clark must become the hero known as ‘Superman,’ not only to shine as the world’s last beacon of hope but to protect the ones he loves.”

