Brand-new ‘Man of Steel’ logo banner released

Though Superman fans still have a loooong wait ahead of them before “Man of Steel” hits theaters (the movie’s not slated for release until June 14…2013), Warner Bros. has just officially thrown them a bone by unveiling a brand-new logo banner for the Zack Snyder film via the movie’s official Facebook page.
As opposed to the art for Superman’s last big-screen adventure, Bryan Singer’s 2005 effort “Superman Returns”, this new logo has a dark, foreboding feel to it, with the iconic red “S” tarnished and dimmed. With this imagery, Warner Bros. seems to be communicating that the upcoming origin film will perhaps be grittier than previous incarnations of the franchise, likely in an attempt to differentiate it from Singer’s rather lukewarmly-received cinematic version.
I’d say it’s a good tactic, and there’s certainly something drearily compelling about this rather somber version of the famous logo. I admit there’s not much to go on here, but nevertheless I’ll go ahead and rate this an A-.
Official “Man of Steel” synopsis:
“In the pantheon of superheroes, Superman is the most recognized and revered character of all time. Clark Kent/Kal-El (Cavill) is a young twentysomething journalist who feels alienated by powers beyond anyone’s imagination. Transported to Earth years ago from Krypton, an advanced alien planet, Clark struggles with the ultimate question – Why am I here? Shaped by the values of his adoptive parents Martha (Lane) and Jonathan Kent (Costner), Clark soon discovers that having super abilities means making very difficult decisions. But when the world needs stability the most, it comes under attack. Will his abilities be used to maintain peace or ultimately used to divide and conquer? Clark must become the hero known as ‘Superman,’ not only to shine as the world’s last beacon of hope but to protect the ones he loves.”
Yeah, “dark and gritty”, THERE’S an original idea…!
I’m sorry, but Superman is not a dark and gritty character. It’s his eternal optimism and outlook on life that makes him unique from every other superhero out there. Hopefully this movie will be good, but I’m concerned.
It’s just a logo on facebook dude, from a movie will be out next year…
Wait . . . An “origin” movie? About Superman? The character that we all already know the origin and that just had a sequel a few years ago? I’ll probably pass; I’ve already seen that story.
The only dark and gritty superman that I can think of is the The Dark Knight Returns Superman, but then that was him in a Batman book, not him in his own. I smell studio exec logic on this one, Batman + Dark + Gritty = $$$, so make Superman Dark + Gritty and get $$$. I didn’t much like Singer’s Superman, but the tone of the film was not the problem, it was the basic plot of the film (How many times do I have to see him fight an old man with a rock?), some of the actors, and the writing. I quite liked the tone; which is why Dark and Gritty Superman seems wrong. Maybe I’ll think different after its out.
This is HORRIBLE.
What makes Superman DIFFERENT from all the crap “heroes” of any time is that he is the bright shining beacon of hope.
How can Nolan miss that so massively?
the fact that superman isn’t always like this. That all heroes have a dark hour, dark thoughts and the weight of all the responsibilities constantly on their minds. And also that the origin story is probably the hardest part of superman’s ‘career’ in a personal sense. Finding who you are… etc. So yeah, hopefully if they go for that it shouldn’t be as bad as everyone’s making it out to be
@John, you are probably right. Superman can have (and persevere through) difficult times, and even a “darkest hour” Superman story can (and probably will) have its brighter beacon-of-hope moments and a brighter heart than Batman.
My gripe is just that we’ve seen this before. We’ve seen the Superman Origin story. It’s redundant! We’ve seen Zod. We’ve seen Luthor in almost every Superman movie and his plot to re-establish the West Coast plotline twice!
In short: Do Something Original For a Change!
I trust Nolan, I like how he does movies. That is about the only thing that kept me remotely interested in this movie. I hate “reboots.” I hate seeing the same ideas over and over. I hate them recasting and saying “screw it” to continuity when the cast was not the problem with the last one. I am not especially a big fan of making Superman “darker” because it worked for Batman, although if it works for the story then go for it. It might just be a way of adding more gravity to the character and making the brighter moments that much brighter.
Still, this is boring. We’ve seen his origin story. We’ve seen Zod. We do not need his origin story rehashed, yet again, with the same plot idea done in Superman 2. There is over seventy years of publication history. Find something else to make a movie about. Even if this ends up being great, it is something we have all already seen done. Likely numerous times. We get it already. We know Superman and how he came to be here, we know about Lex Luthor and how he wants the Pacific Ocean closer to his inland penthouse, write a script about something else. We’ve also met Zod. Spoiler alert: Superman won. Try somebody else from his gallery of villains.
