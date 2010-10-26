Bravo pairs Jewel and Kara DioGuardi for ‘Going Platinum’

Bravo has formally greenlit the music competition series “Going Platinum” and secured Jewel and Kara DioGuardi as key pieces of on-air talent.

“Going Platinum” will target singer-songwriters, following 12 aspiring musicians as they test their boundaries to write and perform in a number of different genres. The winner will be crowned “The Ultimate Hitmaker” and will receive a $100,00 cash prize, as well as a publishing deal with Sony, BMI Songwriters The Writing Camp and a recording deal with RCA/Jive.

DioGuardi will serve as head judge, while Jewel will host and offer advice. The series also promises to feature guest judges throughout.

“Bravo is giving viewers a front row seat to experience the journey and aspirations of these gifted songwriters and see inside this unique creative process for the first time,” states Frances Berwick, President, Bravo Media. “It”ll be inspiring to have Jewel and Kara involved in this series as they share their experience and wisdom in the intensely competitive world of music.”

Formerly titled “Hitmakers,” the series is already in production and the 10 episode first season will premiere in 2011.

Neither Jewel nor DioGuardi is a stranger to the world of reality singing competition.

Jewel is a former “American Idol” guest judge and also did a stint hosting “Nashville Star.” DioGuardi, you’ll surely recall, judged on “American Idol” for the past two seasons before exiting the show as part of the purge that left only Randy Jackson to join Steven Tyler and Jennifer Lopez for upcoming 10th installment of “Idol.”

“Hit songs are the backbone of the music industry, and as a publisher, nothing excites me more than finding new songwriting talent,” states DioGuardi, a Grammy nominated songwriter herself. “I am happy to be a part of a show that helps up and coming songwriters pursue their dreams, while giving the public a look into the creative process.”

Adds Jewell, “I am excited to be a part of this show because as a songwriter, I understand the dedication and struggle these musicians are going through. This series will showcase the passion, talent and determination it requires to become a hit songwriter, and in the end we will find the next big music star.”

“Going Platinum” is produced by True Entertainment, with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, Faye Stapleton, Evan Bogart, Tim Bogart and Marvin Acuna serving as executive producers.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js