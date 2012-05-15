‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Newsroom’ head to Los Angeles Film Fest

More details have been released about the upcoming L.A. Film Festival, highlighted by the inclusion of some of TV’s heaviest hitters.

The June event’s Artists in Conversation section will include an intimate “Breaking Bad” Q&A featuring actors Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul and Anna Gunn, along with with series creator Vince Gilligan on Saturday, June 16.

On June 22, the series premiere episode of HBO’s “The Newsroom” will be followed by a Q&A with creator Aaron Sorkin, executive producer Alan Poul and director Greg Mottola. There will also be a series of panels called Women of Wonder – A Celebration of Women in Animation.

William Friedkin, who helmed “The Exorcist” and “The French Connection” will serve as the fest’s guest director. His latest film,”Killer Joe,” will be screened.

Meanwhile “Dark Shadows” composer Danny Elfman, noted chef Michael Voltaggio and singer Raphael Saadiq will act as Artists in Residence.

Among the films unspooling at the fest this year are Steven Soderbergh’s “Magic Mike,” Woody Allen’s “To Rome With Love” and the acclaimed “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” The fest runs June 14 – 24.

More information about the fest can be found here.