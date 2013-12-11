‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Big Bang Theory’ lead 2014 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations

With semi-surprising nods for Mayim Bialik and Anna Gunn, “The Big Bang Theory” and “Breaking Bad” were among the TV leaders at Wednesday (December 11) morning’s nominations for the 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

With three nominations apiece, “Modern Family” and “30 Rock” also placed well with the SAG membership, which will announce their winners on Sunday, January 18. [If you include the Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble category, “Breaking Bad” actually earned four nominations, while “Game of Thrones,” “Homeland” and “Boardwalk Empire” all join the pack with three.]

All of the shows with three nominations apiece were, as you’d imagine, nominated for Ensemble Series. [Yes, that includes the Stunt Ensemble-expanded group.]

On the Drama Ensemble side, it’s “Breaking Bad,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Game of Thrones,” “Homeland” and “Downton Abbey,” the only show in the pack with only two SAG Awards nods. After a long run of SAG Awards success, you’ll notice that “Mad Men” (and star Jon Hamm) were both left out.

On the Comedy Ensemble side, it’ll be “Modern Family,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “30 Rock” against “Veep” and “Arrested Development.”

“Arrested Development” earned a pair of nominations in its first Netflix season, with Jason Bateman up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series against Alec Baldwin, Ty Burrell, Don Cheadle and Jim Parsons. Both Bateman and Parsons were new additions to the category, replacing Eric Stonestreet and Louis C.K.

On the Female Actor in a Comedy Series side, last year’s winner Tina Fey will be up against Bialik, Julie Bowen, Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Edie Falco. That’s a two-thirds overhaul of the category from last year, with Betty White, Sofia Vergara and Amy Poehler all dropping out.

Bryan Cranston returns to defend his Male Actor in a Drama Series against Steve Buscemi, Peter Dinklage, and Jeff Daniels and Kevin Spacey, who picked up the only nods for “Newsroom” and “House of Cards” respectively. Damian Lewis and Jon Hamm both fell from the field.

On the jam-packed Female Actor in a Drama Series field, Claire Danes, Jessica Lange and “Downton Abbey” supporting player Maggie Smith return and are joined by Anna Gunn and Kerry Washington. Julianna Margulies and Michelle Dockery fell out to make room for the newbies.

“Behind the Candelabra,” “Phil Spector” and “Top of the Lake” were the big players in the TV Movie or Miniseries category, earning a pair of nominees apiece.

“Candelabra” stars Michael Douglas and Matt Damon will actually go up against their HBO co-star Rob Lowe, who’s up for his NatGeo role in “Killing Kennedy,” while the other two nods went to Oscar winners Jeremy Irons for “The Hollow Crown” and Al Pacino for “Phil Spector.”

Pacino’s co-star Helen Mirren is up for Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries against Holly Hunter and Elisabeth Moss for “Top of the Lake,” with with Angela Bassett of “Betty & Coretta” and Helena Bonham Carter of “Burton and Taylor” joining them.

Your Stunt Ensemble nominees were “Boardwalk Empire,” “Breaking Bad,” “Game of Thrones,” “Homeland” and “The Walking Dead.”

That’s the news… Sepinwall is doing analysis. Thoughts?