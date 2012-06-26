‘Breaking Bad’ season five premiere to screen at Comic-Con panel

“Breaking Bad” fans heading to Comic-Con in San Diego next month have a new reason to cheer.

The hit AMC show will launch its fifth and final season at the Con with a screening of the season premiere during the show’s first-ever Comic-Con panel.

Stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte, Bob Odenkirk, and Jonathan Banks, and creator Vince Gilligan will take part.

The panel will take place in the too-small Ballroom 20 on Friday, July 13 at 6:45 p.m.

“Breaking Bad’s” fifth season will include 16 episodes, with the first eight airing this summer starting July 15 at 10pm ET/PT. The final eight episodes won’t air until summer 2013.