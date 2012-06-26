‘Breaking Bad’ season five premiere to screen at Comic-Con panel

#AMC #Bryan Cranston #Breaking Bad
06.26.12 6 years ago

“Breaking Bad” fans heading to Comic-Con in San Diego next month have a new reason to cheer.

The hit AMC show will launch its fifth and final season at the Con with a screening of the season premiere during the show’s first-ever Comic-Con panel.

Stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, RJ Mitte, Bob Odenkirk, and Jonathan Banks, and creator Vince Gilligan will take part.

The panel will take place in the too-small Ballroom 20 on Friday, July 13 at 6:45 p.m. 

“Breaking Bad’s” fifth season will include 16 episodes, with the first eight airing this summer starting July 15 at 10pm ET/PT. The final eight episodes won’t air until summer 2013.

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#Bryan Cranston#Breaking Bad
TAGSAARON PAULAMCANNA GUNNBETSY BRANDTbob odenkirkBREAKING BADBryan CranstonComicCon 2012dean norrisJONATHAN BANKSRJ MITTE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP