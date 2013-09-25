Aaron Paul breaking for the finish line in ‘Need for Speed’ trailer

This Sunday, September 29th, is the “Breaking Bad” series finale and the last time we will see Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman. Paul has other projects lined up however, and today we’ve gotten a trailer for one of them – “Need for Speed.” The new movie is based on the hugely successful video game franchise which consists of something more than 20 different titles and where the only major thing holding the franchise together is the ability to race cars very, very fast.

It is therefore no surprise that the new trailer for “Need for Speed” offers up not just drama, but also looks at some breathtaking motor vehicles and hints at the sort of racing we might get in the film. What may be a surprise is that the trailer leans far more heavily on the drama than the cars. Perhaps more racing is coming later.

The description offered by DreamWorks tells us that Paul’s character, Tobey Marshall, is a down on his luck mechanic who gets framed for a crime he didn’t commit. Upon his release, Tobey heads out for revenge, revenge which leads him to an underground race. However, to get to the race he will have to drive across the country. So, not to fear car racing fans, the trailer may be drama heavy, but it doesn’t seem as though the movie will skimp on driving.

Outside of Paul, “Need for Speed” also stars Dominic Cooper, Imogen Poots, Michal Keaton, Dakota Johnson, and more. It is directed by Scott Waugh and will be in theaters on March 14th, 2014.

Watch the trailer below and be sure to tell us what you think.