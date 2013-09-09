Aaron Paul wrote someone else a note on a napkin, not you

#Breaking Bad
09.09.13 5 years ago

Aaron Paul did not write you a note on a napkin. Aaron Paul wrote someone else a note on a napkin. He did not give you life advice. He gave a totally separate human who is not you life advice. Aaron Paul called someone, someone who is not you, “friend,” and you are weeping at the unfairness of it all.

This other person is a fella named Jonnie who waited on Aaron at his restaurant in Texas. Upon finding out that Jonnie is a huge “Breaking Bad” fan, Jesse Pinkman scribbled the missive below on a cocktail napkin. And waiter Jonnie gets to keep it forever, and you don’t.

(via Dlisted)

