‘Breaking Bad’s’ Giancarlo Esposito joins Tyler Perry in ‘I, Alex Cross’

Summit Entertainment’s reboot of James Patterson’s Alex Cross franchise in “I,Alex Cross” is getting another intriguing actor as Giancarlo Esposito has joined the ensemble.

Best known for his role on AMC’s award-winning series “Breaking Bad,” Esposito’s impressive resume includes Spike Lee’s “Do the Right Thing” and “Malcolm X,” Bryan Singer’s “The Usual Suspects,” Jim Jarmusch’s “Night on Earth” and Tim Robbins’ “Bob Roberts.” At the moment, it’s unclear who Esposito will play in “Cross.”

The picture is particularly noteworthy as Tyler Perry is making a rare acting turn without directing as Cross in the new thriller. Instead, Rob Cohen is helming the picture which promises to find the homicide detective (previously played by Morgan Freeman in “Along Came A Spider” and “Kiss the Girls”) “pushed to his moral and psychological limits” when he encounters a manipulative serial killer. At least, that’s the take according to the studio.

The picture also features Matthew Fox, Ed Burns and Jean Reno.

Esposito will return to the small screen when the fourth season of “Breaking Bad” debuts on July 17.

“I, Alex Cross” is expected to begin production sometime this August.