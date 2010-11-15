Are the Beatles headed to iTunes, finally?

Apple wants to hold the Beatles’ hands. After years of negotiations, Apple’s iTunes is set to announce the addition of the Fab Four’s catalog to its download service, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Talks have been ongoing between Apple, the Beatles representatives at Apple Corps. (which sued Apple for several years over infringement); and EMI, the owner of much of the Beatles’ catalog. Earlier today, Apple added the following announced to the iTunes homepage: â€œTomorrow is just another day that you’ll never forget.â€ The announcement is set for 10 a.m. EST.Â 

Maybe we’re reading too much into it, but â€œjust another day,â€ is, of course, a phrase from â€œAnother Day,â€ a song added onto the CD version ofÂ  Paul McCartney’s â€œRamâ€ album. McCartney’s solo material and his work with Wings are already on iTunes.

There are still a number of high profile holdouts when it comes to iTunes, including Garth Brooks, AC/DC and Kid Rock.
