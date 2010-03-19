Breaking: Chris Evans confirmed as Marvel’s ‘Captain America’

The long, drawn out process to determine who will carry the shield of America’s greatest super-patriot is over. Sources have confirmed to HitFix that Chris Evans has been offered the role of the title hero in “The First Avenger: Captain America.”
Other candidates for the part included Channing Tatum, Ryan Phillippe, John Krasinski and Mike Vogel. HitFix has learned the word about Evans’ casting came down this afternoon to the other potential Cap’s that the role was Evans. Some of the other new actors auditioning for the role had not even met with director Joe Johnston yet when the decision was made.
Evans is hardly a stranger to comic fans. He previously played hot-head Johnny Storm in 20th Century Fox’s two “Fantastic Four” movies. Assuming Evans takes the role, he’ll be committed to a number of future Marvel films including “Captain America” sequels, “The Avengers” and appearing in other Marvel Universe pictures.
The 28-year-old actor last appeared on screen in 2009’s Sci-Fi thriller “Push.” He’ll star opposite Zoe Saldana in another comic book adaptation, “The Losers,” next month. He’ll follow that up with “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” which is based on a popular series of graphic novels.
On a humorous note, this may be the second blonde Marvel hero the brown-haired Evans has played, but did not dye his hair for. Fans were initially ruffled when Evans stayed dark-haired as Johnny Storm so will he pull out the peroxide for Steve Rogers? Stay tuned.
No word officially from Marvel Studios or distributor Paramount Pictures at this time.
Evans is the right choice, no question about it. But he needs to accept Marvel’s offer first.
shoulda been hamm.. big mistake marvel
Jon Hamm would be awesome as an older Cap, but it just wouldn’t work for an origin story. Considering the alternatives, I think this is a good choice. Thinking long-term, Evans has the right amount of charisma to share the screen with Robert Downey, Jr.
Would’ve loved to see John Krasinski as Captain America, but I think Evans will be good too. He was the best part of Fantastic Four. I would like to see him dye his hair though.
Evans was terrible in the FF movies. Bad move here. They should go with someone who hasn’t previously played a Marvel hero.
If the rumors that the Golden Age (android) Human Torch is in this movie, that will be… Odd…
Wow. It’s a good thing you guys have had it confirmed since it’s been reported elsewhere for several hours already.
As to the choice, I guess Marvel has decided to pass on a real creative choice. This one feels like a ‘safe bet’ more than it does a revelation like when Downey was offered Stark.
Just a question, man. Do you like ANYTHING? I can’t help but notice that just about every post you make is negative. Try focusing exclusively on what you like. It’ll brighten your life and you’ll never look back.
But… Evans is horrible.
Evans was pretty good in those two horrible Fantastic Four movies, but I’m not sure he is right for Cap. The whole casting process for Cap sounds like a mess. I hope Evans did something to make them give him THIS role, rather than just being well liked as Johnny Storm. Even bigger question mark around the director, although Fav was a bit of a question mark before Iron Man, so here is hoping this one and Thor turn out well. Don’t want any turds in the Avengers punch bowl.
I’ve never disliked the guy but he’d never really impressed me either until I saw Sunshine, now I can definitely see him pulling this one off.
I like Chris Evans quite a bit but I was really hoping the offer would go to Scott Porter from Friday Night LIghts. He’s a great actor and I think he has the perfect All-American boy look.
I think there needs to be rules in this new era of Comic Book movies:
Rule # 1: Choose your character wisely because you shouldn’t be allowed to be two superheros.