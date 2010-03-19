Breaking: Chris Evans confirmed as Marvel’s ‘Captain America’

The long, drawn out process to determine who will carry the shield of America’s greatest super-patriot is over. Sources have confirmed to HitFix that Chris Evans has been offered the role of the title hero in “The First Avenger: Captain America.”

Other candidates for the part included Channing Tatum, Ryan Phillippe, John Krasinski and Mike Vogel. HitFix has learned the word about Evans’ casting came down this afternoon to the other potential Cap’s that the role was Evans. Some of the other new actors auditioning for the role had not even met with director Joe Johnston yet when the decision was made.

Evans is hardly a stranger to comic fans. He previously played hot-head Johnny Storm in 20th Century Fox’s two “Fantastic Four” movies. Assuming Evans takes the role, he’ll be committed to a number of future Marvel films including “Captain America” sequels, “The Avengers” and appearing in other Marvel Universe pictures.

The 28-year-old actor last appeared on screen in 2009’s Sci-Fi thriller “Push.” He’ll star opposite Zoe Saldana in another comic book adaptation, “The Losers,” next month. He’ll follow that up with “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” which is based on a popular series of graphic novels.

On a humorous note, this may be the second blonde Marvel hero the brown-haired Evans has played, but did not dye his hair for. Fans were initially ruffled when Evans stayed dark-haired as Johnny Storm so will he pull out the peroxide for Steve Rogers? Stay tuned.

No word officially from Marvel Studios or distributor Paramount Pictures at this time.