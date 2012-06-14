‘Breaking Dawn’ and ‘Snow White’ lead second wave of Teen Choice Award nominations

It looks like the 2012 Teen Choice Awards are going to come down to Kristen Stewart vs. Kristen Stewart.

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” and “Snow White & The Huntsman” lead the second wave of nominations with seven apiece. Which KStew vehicle will prove more popular?

Unsurprisingly, “The Vow,” “The Lucky One” and “The Hunger Games” also received multiple mentions in the film categories.

Over on the TV side, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and “The Vampire Diaries” are both big draws, whereas Justin Bieber continues to dominate the music categories. Go figure.

Among the stars who are scheduled to attend are Kristen Bell, Troian Bellisario, Jason Derulo, Selena Gomez, Lucy Hale, Victoria Justice, Bridgit Mendler, Shay Mitchell, Dax Shepard and Jordin Sparks. No Doubt is also scheduled to perform.

The Awards air live Sunday, July 22 at 8 pm ET (PT tape-delayed) on FOX.

The Teen Choice Awards are perhaps the most inclusionary awards show out there, including categories like Best Social Network (c’mon, Friendster!), Choice Movie Hissy-Fit and Best Scene-Stealer. Movies that haven’t been actually released yet — including “Ted” and “The Amazing Spider-Man” are also eligible, alongside seemingly ancient fare like “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

Here’s the complete second wave of nominees:

MOVIES



Choice Movie: Romance

“The Lucky One”

“Think Like A Man”

“This Means War”

“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

“The Vow”



Choice Movie Actor: Romance

Michael Ealy, “Think Like A Man”

Zac Efron, “The Lucky One”

Robert Pattinson, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

Chris Pine, “This Means War”

Channing Tatum, “The Vow”

Choice Movie Actress: Romance

Miley Cyrus, “LOL”

Meagan Good, “Think Like A Man”

Rachel McAdams, “The Vow”

Taylor Schilling, “The Lucky One”

Kristen Stewart, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

Choice Movie Voice

Zac Efron as Ted, “Dr. Seuss” The Lorax”

Seth MacFarlane as Ted, “Ted”

Jesse McCartney as Theodore, “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked”

Chris Rock as Marty, “Madagascar 3: Europe”s Most Wanted”

Taylor Swift as Audrey, “Dr. Seuss” The Lorax”

Choice Movie Chemistry

Ryan Gosling and Steve Carell, “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

Jennifer Lawrence and Amandla Stenberg, “The Hunger Games”

Will Smith and Josh Brolin, “Men In Black 3”

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, “21 Jump Street”

Mark Wahlberg and Ted (voice of Seth MacFarlane), “Ted”

Choice Movie Liplock

Zac Efron and Taylor Schilling, “The Lucky One”

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games”

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams, “The Vow”

Choice Movie Hissy Fit

Steve Carell, “Crazy, Stupid, Love.”

Kevin Hart, “Think Like A Man”

Mark Ruffalo, “The Avengers”

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, “21 Jump Street”

Charlize Theron, “Snow White & The Huntsman”

Choice Movie Villain

Jemaine Clement, “Men In Black 3”

Tom Hiddleston, “The Avengers”

Rhys Ifans, “The Amazing Spider-Man”

Alexander Ludwig, “The Hunger Games”

Charlize Theron, “Snow White & The Huntsman”

Choice Movie Scene Stealer: Male

Chace Crawford, “What to Expect When You”re Expecting”

Chris Evans, “The Avengers”

Kevin Hart, “Think Like A Man”

Liam Hemsworth, “The Hunger Games”

Kellan Lutz, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

Choice Movie Scene Stealer: Female

Elizabeth Banks, “The Hunger Games”

Ashley Greene, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

Lea Michele, “New Year”s Eve”

Nikki Reed, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

Nicole Scherzinger, “Men In Black 3”

Choice Movie Breakout

Sam Claflin, “Snow White & The Huntsman”

Julianne Hough, “Rock of Ages”

Joe Manganiello, “What to Expect When You”re Expecting”

Noomi Rapace, “Prometheus”

Rihanna, “Battleship”

Choice Summer Movie: Action

“The Amazing Spider-Man”

“The Avengers”

“Men In Black 3”

“Prometheus”

“Snow White & The Huntsman”

Choice Summer Movie: Comedy/Music

“Katy Perry: Part of Me”

“Madagascar 3: Europe”s Most Wanted”

“Rock of Ages”

“Ted”

“That”s My Boy”

Choice Summer Movie Star: Male

Robert Downey Jr., “The Avengers”

Andrew Garfield, “The Amazing Spider-Man”

Chris Hemsworth, “Snow White & The Huntsman” and “The Avengers”

Adam Sandler, “That”s My Boy”

Will Smith, “Men In Black 3”

Choice Summer Movie Star: Female

Scarlett Johansson, “The Avengers”

Leighton Meester, “That”s My Boy”

Kristen Stewart, “Snow White & The Huntsman”

Emma Stone, “The Amazing Spider-Man”

Charlize Theron, “Snow White & The Huntsman” and “Prometheus”

TELEVISION

Choice Summer TV Show

“America”s Got Talent”

“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”

SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

“Teen Wolf”

“Workaholics”

Choice Summer TV Star: Female

Troian Bellisario, “Pretty Little Liars”

Chelsea Kane, “Baby Daddy”

Crystal Reed, “Teen Wolf”

Ashley Rickards, “Awkward”

Shailene Woodley, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”

Choice Summer TV Star: Male

Ken Baumann, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”

Jean-Luc Bilodeau, “Baby Daddy”

Michael Ealy, “Common Law”

Daren Kagasoff, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”

Tyler Posey, “Teen Wolf”

Choice TV Villain

Joseph Morgan, “The Vampire Diaries”

Lana Parrilla, “Once Upon a Time”

Janel Parrish, “Pretty Little Liars”

Krysten Ritter, “Don”t Trust the B- in Apt. 23”

Michelle Trachtenberg, “Gossip Girl”

Choice TV Female Scene Stealer

Candice Accola, “The Vampire Dairies”

Dianna Agron, “Glee”

Sarah Hyland, “Modern Family”

Francia Raisa, “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”

Casey Wilson, “Happy Endings”

Choice TV Male Scene Stealer

Max Greenfield, “The New Girl”

Gabriel Mann, “Revenge”

Michael Trevino, “The Vampire Diaries”

James Van Der Beek, “Don”t Trust the B- in Apt. 23”

Damon Wayans Jr., “Happy Endings”

Choice TV Breakout Show

“Don”t Trust the B- in Apt. 23”

“The New Girl”

“Revenge”

“Smash”

“The X Factor”

Choice TV Breakout Star: Female

Beth Behrs, “2 Broke Girls”

Sutton Foster, “Bunheads”

Katharine McPhee, “Smash”

Hannah Simone, “New Girl”

Dreama Walker, “Don”t Trust the B- in Apt. 23”



Choice TV Breakout Star: Male

Josh Bowman, “Revenge”

Josh Dallas, “Once Upon a Time”

Jake Johnson, “New Girl”

Beau Mirchoff, “Awkward”

Lamorne Morris, “New Girl”



MUSIC

Choice Summer Song

“All Around the World,” Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris

“Call Me Maybe,” Carly Rae Jepsen

“Give Your Heart a Break,” Demi Lovato

“Glad You Came,” The Wanted

“Scream,” Usher

Choice Love Song

“Die In Your Arms,” Justin Bieber

“Give Your Heart a Break,” Demi Lovato

“Home,” Phillip Phillips

“I Won”t Give Up,” Jason Mraz

“What Makes You Beautiful,” One Direction

Choice Break-Up Song

“Climax,” Usher

“Payphone,” Maroon 5 featuring Wiz Khalifa

“Somebody That I Used to Know,” Gotye featuring Kimbra

“Stronger (What Doesn”t Kill You),” Kelly Clarkson

“Wide Awake,” Katy Perry

Choice Summer Music Star: Female

Carly Rae Jepsen

Jennifer Lopez

Demi Lovato

Katy Perry

Rihanna

Choice Summer Music Star: Male

Justin Bieber

Flo Rida

David Guetta

Pitbull

Usher

Choice Summer Music Star: Group

Coldplay

Gym Class Heroes

Maroon 5

One Direction

The Wanted

Choice Music: Breakout Artist

Ellie Goulding

Gotye

Carly Rae Jepsen

Kimbra

Phillip Phillips

Choice Music: Breakout Group

Eli Young Band

fun.

Karmin

One Direction

The Wanted

OTHER

Choice Web Star

Ryan Beatty

Cimorelli

Elle and Blair Fowler

Sophia Grace and Rosie

Karmin

Choice Video Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Just Dance 3

Mass Effect 3

NBA 2K12

The Sims 3: Showtime – Katy Perry

Choice Social Network

Facebook

Instagram

Pinterest

Tumblr

Twitter